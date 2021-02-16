The National Rifle Association of India on Tuesday announced a 57-member Indian team for the year’s first combined International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage.
The tournament is scheduled to be held between 18-29 March at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting range, after the whole of shooting calendar was wiped out by the pandemic in 2020.
The New Delhi World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the ISSF last year coming into play. Each section will have three shooters and two more in the MQS category.
All selections were based on the latest NRAI rankings except Anish Bhanwala’s selection in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol squad. He was picked because his current world ranking of 12 gives him a better chance of securing a Tokyo Olympics quota pending a good finish. Arpit Goel, who is ranked 63 in the world currently and third in India, will feature in the MQS section.
Two national selection trials have been held at the same venue in Delhi over the last couple of months.
A total of 42 countries have thus far confirmed their entries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey. Some countries that have not sent in their entries include the likes of China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait and Malaysia.
Meanwhile, India will not take part in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon in April because of South Korea’s mandatory two-week quarantine rules.
India squad for ISSF World Cup, New Delhi
10m Air Rifle Men
- Divyansh Singh Panwar
- Arjun Babuta
- Deepak Kumar
- Pankaj Kumar, Mqs
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, MQS
50m Rifle 3 Position Men
- Sanjeev Rajput
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
- Niraj Kumar
- Swapnil Kusale, MQS
- Chain Singh, MQS
10m Air Pistol Men
- Saurabh Chaudhary
- Abhishek Verma
- Sarabjot Singh
- Ravinder Singh, MQS
- Shahzar Rizvi, MQS
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
- Vijayveer Sidhu
- Gurpreet Singh
- Anish
- Arpit Goel, MQS
- Adarsh Singh, MQS
Trap Men
- Kynan Chenai
- Lakshay
- Prithviraj Tondaiman
- Zoravar Singh Sandhu, MQS
- Namanveer Singh Brar, MQS
Skeet Men
- Angadvir Singh Bajwa
- Mairaj Ahmad Khan
- Gurjoat Siingh Khangura
- Karam Sukhbir Singh, MQS
- Amrinder Singh Cheema, MQS
10m Air Rifle Women
- Elavenil Valarivan
- Anjum Moudgil
- Apurvi Chandela
- Shriyanka Sadangi, MQS
- Nisha Kanwar, MQS
50m Rifle 3 Position Women
- Tejaswini Sawant
- Sunidhi Chauhan
- Anjum Moudgil
- Gaayathri N MQS
- Shreya Saksena, MQS
10m Air Pistol Women
- Manu Bhaker
- Yashaswini Singh Deswal
- P. Shri Nivetha
- Shweta Singh, MQS
- Esha Singh, MQS
25m Sports Pistol Women
- Manu Bhaker
- Rahi Sarnobat
- Chinki Yadav
- Neeraj Kaur, MQS
- Abhidnya Ashok Patil, MQS
Trap Women
- Rajeshwari Kumari
- Shreyasi Singh
- Manisha Keer
- Kirti Gupta, MQS
- Neeru, MQS
Skeet Women
- Ganemat Sekhon
- Parinaaz Dhaliwal
- Karttiki Singh Shaktawat
- Darshana Rathore, MQS
- Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala, MQS
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
- Divyansh Singh Panwar
- Elavenil Valarivan
- Arjun Babuta
- Anjum Moudgil
50m Rifle 3 Position Mixed Team
- Sanjeev Rajput
- Tejaswini Sawant
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
- Sunidhi Chaudhan
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
- Saurabh Chaudhary
- Manu Bhaker
- Abhishek Verma
- Yashaswini Singh Deswal
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team
- Vijayveer Sidhu
- Tejaswani
- Gurpreet Singh
- Abhidnya Ashok Patil
Trap Mixed Team
- Kynan Chenai
- Rajeshwari Kumari
- Lakshay
- Shreyasi Singh
Skeet Mixed Team
- Angadvir Singh Bajwa
- Ganemat Sekhon
- Mairaj Ahmad Khan
- Parinaaz Dhaliwal
10m Air Rifle Men Team
- Deepak Kumar
- Pankaj Kumar
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
50m Rifle 3 Position Men Team
- Niraj Kumar
- Swapnil Kusale
- Chain Singh
10m Air Pistol Men Team
- Saurabh Chaudhary
- Abhishek Verma
- Sarabjot Singh
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Team
- Vijayveer Sidhu
- Gurpreet Singh
- Arpit Goel
Trap Men Team
- Kynan Chenai
- Lakshay
- Prithviraj Tondaiman
Skeet Men Team
- Angadvir Singh Bajwa
- Mairaj Ahmad Khan
- Gurjoat Siingh Khangura
10m Air Rifle Women Team
- Apurvi Chandela
- Shriyanka Sadangi
- Nisha Kanwar
50m Rifle 3 Position Women Team
- Anjum Moudgil
- Gaayathri N
- Shreya Saksena
10m Air Pistol Women Team
- Manu Bhaker
- Yashaswini Singh Deswal
- P. Shri Nivetha
25m Sports Pistol Women Team
- Manu Bhaker
- Rahi Sarnobat
- Chinki Yadav
Trap Women Team
- Rajeshwari Kumari
- Shreyasi Singh
- Manisha Keer
Skeet Women Team
- Ganemat Sekhon
- Parinaaz Dhaliwal
- Karttiki Singh Shaktawat