Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly hopes that the Indian Premier League matches in the upcoming season would be held with fans in the stadium, a decision the board is likely to take in the coming days.

The 14th edition of the IPL is set to be held in April and May with the BCCI hoping to allow spectators upto a certain percent of the full capacity.

“We will see whether we can get the crowd back into the IPL. That’s a decision we’ll have to take very shortly, but it’s going to be another great tournament,” Ganguly told Star Sports in an interview.

Fans were back in the stadium for the second Test between India and England in Chennai and Ganguly revealed that tickets for the day-night Test in Ahmedabad are already sold out.

“We wanted it back. We could have had it in the first Test in Chennai, but we did not. We decided to go with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association who said, let’s see how it goes for the first one, because this is our first game after a long time, and then we’ll open it up for the second,” Ganguly said.

“Ahmedabad is totally sold out – the day-night Test match. It’s totally sold out, because it’s the first game there, after a long period of time. So, happy to see it, happy to see normalcy back, with cricket, with me, with you and everyone,” he added.

As per reports, the stadium will be operating at 50% capacity, just as MA Chidambaram in Chennai. The ticket booking website for the match says the event will have “social distancing seats ensured”.

The third Test of this series will be the second match in India that will be a day-night affair after India hosted Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019. However, Ganguly feels it will be a regular feature in Test cricket now.

“One Test per series, is ideal. Every generation goes through changes. This game, I think pink-ball is one of the main changes for Test match cricket and that’ll keep Test match cricket alive. And I think with Ahmedabad’s packed stadium, in the next week, would be another great site for everyone,” the former Indian captain said.

Before the action shifts to Ahmedabad, the IPL auctions will before the new season will be held in Chennai. Even though not a big auction, Ganguly feels it will be crucial for some teams.

“Although it’s not a big auction, it’s a small auction, but I think a lot of teams will have a lot to fill, especially Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will have a lot of work to do at the auction,” he said.

Ganguly got a health scare last month as he was twice admitted to the hospital for a cardiac issue, but the 48-year-old suggested that he was completely fine.

“I’m feeling absolutely fine. Yes, there was a bit of a scare, but, but luckily, it wasn’t that scary as everyone thought. So, I’m fit and fine. I’m back to work,” he said.