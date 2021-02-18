Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Big Show’ reputation earned him another big pay day at the IPL Auction 2021.

The Australian allrounder who was released by Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab earlier) after a very poor 2020 season in which he scored 108 runs at 15.42 at an SR of 101.88 and took just three wickets at 56.33, ER of 8.04 has found a new home with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB and Chennai Super Kings were locked in a bidding war which pushed Maxwell’s price from the base of Rs 2 crore to Rs 14.25 crore.

A dangerous player when in form, Maxwell has never quite managed to hit it off in the IPL. He last hit an IPL fifty in 2016 and last season, he didn’t hit a single even after facing 106 balls.

Rs 14.25 crores (approx US$ 2.00 million) - for Glenn Maxwell.

Not at all bad when you consider he couldn't manage a single six in #IPL2020.#IPLAuction2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell in IPL auctions over the years:



2021 : INR 14.25 crores to Royal Challengers Bangalore

2020 : INR 10.75 crores to Punjab Kings

2019 : INR 9 crores to Delhi Capitals

2014 : INR 6 crores to Punjab Kings

2013 : INR 1 crores to Mumbai Indians#IPLAuction2021 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 18, 2021

#IPLAuction2021



Every startup in India must hope they can get valuations like Maxwell. No performance last season but everyone wants a piece of him. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 18, 2021

I must apologize for calling out Maxwell's lack of performance. He has improved every year since 2013. Only, it's in the IPL auction, not the playing field. From 5.3 crores in 2013 to 14.25 crores now.

H/t @deeputalks. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 18, 2021

It should be a law to play Scam 92 theme music whenever Glen Maxwell enters a ground. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) February 18, 2021

Highest buys in #IPLAuction



⭐ Yuvraj Singh: 16 cr (DD, 2015)

⭐ Pat Cummins: 15.5 cr (KKR, 2020)

⭐ Ben Stokes: 14.5 cr (RPS, 2017)

👉 GLENN MAXWELL: 14.25 cr (RCB, 2021)

⭐ Yuvraj Singh: 14 cr (RCB, 2014)



🖋 @deeputalks — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 18, 2021

Salary of RCB players for IPL 2021:



Virat Kohli - 17cr.



Glenn Maxwell - 14.25cr.



AB De Villiers - 11.5cr. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell after every IPL Auction. pic.twitter.com/RDFoJ3mBC1 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 18, 2021

Maxwell ke yahaan Mahoul during every #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/aEtihOGvHM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 18, 2021