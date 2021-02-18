Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Big Show’ reputation earned him another big pay day at the IPL Auction 2021.
The Australian allrounder who was released by Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab earlier) after a very poor 2020 season in which he scored 108 runs at 15.42 at an SR of 101.88 and took just three wickets at 56.33, ER of 8.04 has found a new home with Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB and Chennai Super Kings were locked in a bidding war which pushed Maxwell’s price from the base of Rs 2 crore to Rs 14.25 crore.
A dangerous player when in form, Maxwell has never quite managed to hit it off in the IPL. He last hit an IPL fifty in 2016 and last season, he didn’t hit a single even after facing 106 balls.