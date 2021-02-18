South Africa’s Chris Morris has become the most expensive buy in IPL history. He beats Yuvraj Singh’s record with Rajasthan Royals’ staggering Rs 16.25 crore bid for him.

The South Africa all-rounder was one of the top buys at the IPL 2020 Player Auction when he was sold to the RCB for a whopping Rs 10 cr. But he was released in the off-season and that was enough for RR to swoop in and buy him.

In this auction, RCB went up to Rs 9.75 crore and just stopped short of matching that Rs 10 crore but after that it was a battle between MI, RR and PBKS.

Eventually, RR won that battle.

Base price - INR 75 Lac

Sold for - INR 16.25 Cr@rajasthanroyals win the bidding war to bring @Tipo_Morris on board. 🔥🔥@Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/m5AMqKE1Dy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

Most Expensive buys in IPL:



16.25Cr - Morris

16.00Cr - Yuvraj

15.50Cr - Cummins

14.50Cr - Stokes

14.25Cr - Maxwell

14.00Cr - Yuvraj — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 18, 2021

Rajasthan Royals having Jofra Archer and Chris Morris in the Powerplay and death overs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris in #IPL

38* (9) Sr 422 for DC 2017

25* (8) Sr 313 for RCB 2020

34* (11) Sr 309 for RR 2015

82* (32) Sr 256 for DC 2016

--

4/23 (4) for RR 2015

4/26 (4) for RCB 2020

4/26 (4) for DC 2017#IPL2021#IPLAuction2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris has been sold for R32.5(US $2.2) million in the IPL auction. In South Africa the minimum wage is R21.60 an hour, the equivalent of US$1.5. So with Morris' IPL money you can basically hire someone for their whole life. And I'm not saying that as a good thing. — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) February 18, 2021

#IPLAuction2021



After another IPL auction, Chris Morris must be feeling like he is actually Garry Sobers. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 18, 2021