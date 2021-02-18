South Africa’s Chris Morris has become the most expensive buy in IPL history. He beats Yuvraj Singh’s record with Rajasthan Royals’ staggering Rs 16.25 crore bid for him.
The South Africa all-rounder was one of the top buys at the IPL 2020 Player Auction when he was sold to the RCB for a whopping Rs 10 cr. But he was released in the off-season and that was enough for RR to swoop in and buy him.
In this auction, RCB went up to Rs 9.75 crore and just stopped short of matching that Rs 10 crore but after that it was a battle between MI, RR and PBKS.
Eventually, RR won that battle.