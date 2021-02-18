In a high-spending auction before the Indian Premier League season starts, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore.

Earlier, KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to Rs 14.25 crore.

“We wanted to get an X-factor player and we are delighted to get Maxwell,” RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said.

Maxwell saw the first big bidding war in the auctions and Twitter couldn’t quite believe how Maxwell, a player that failed to hit a single six in the entire season last year, bagged such an amount.

Here are the best reactions on Maxwell going to RCB

Looking forward to joining @RCBTweets for this years @IPL

Can’t wait to put everything I have in to helping us lift the trophy! — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 18, 2021

And Maxwell for 14.25 crores! One of the underperformers of the league who milks the auction each time because teams go by his talent. Will RCB get the best of Maxwell after this huge bid? Big big call from them. #IPLAuction2021 @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 18, 2021

No 3 Kohli, No 4 AB, No 5 Maxwell......@RCBTweets — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell in IPL auctions over the years:



2021 : INR 14.25 crores to Royal Challengers Bangalore

2020 : INR 10.75 crores to Punjab Kings

2019 : INR 9 crores to Delhi Capitals

2014 : INR 6 crores to Punjab Kings

2013 : INR 5.3 crores to Mumbai Indians#IPLAuction — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 18, 2021

Maxwell is doing it again #IPLAuction2021 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 18, 2021

Malan for 1.5 . Maxwell for 14.5 . I think that’s why I’m not part of any franchise . My thought process would have been exactly the opposite 🙈🙈#IPL2021Auction — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) February 18, 2021

Both the most batshit crazy bids (Morris & Maxwell) went to tables without any women on 'em to knock sense into those batshit crazy men. You see how Preity steered her Kings boys away from hasty decisions. That's what all your strategising is lacking, lads. #IPLAuction — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) February 18, 2021

RCB BUY GLENN MAXWELL. I have a feeling he’s going to have a great season. 😄🙏🏼 #IPLAuction2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 18, 2021

All rounders running away with mega buck deals in #IPLAuction. Maxwell and Moeen early big beneficiaries, Sakib gets fine price too, but Chris Morris with Rs16.25 crore has hit everybody out of the park! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 18, 2021

Maxwell ke yahaan Mahoul during every #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/aEtihOGvHM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 18, 2021

Stuff that keeps getting more expensive every year:



1. Petrol

2. Diesel

3. Glenn Maxwell#IPLAuction2021 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell seeing his intense bidding between CSK and RCB #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/AAo3g0bR0z — Vanita S (@ChaiPeCharcha__) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell at IPL auctions be like :#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/2uSaiCYbJa — Priya 🇮🇳😎 (@Priya_srt10) February 18, 2021