All-rounders and foreign fast bowlers fetched the big bucks at this year’s Indian Premier Leaguge players’ auction where South Africa’s Chris Morris clinched a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals while Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore.

A total of 57 players were signed up by teams, with 22 of those overseas.

Among Indians, uncapped Karnataka player Krishnappa Gowtham also invited a bank-breaking bid from Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 auction blog: RCB bid big for Jamieson and Maxwell, Morris creates history, Tendulkar to MI

South Africa all-rounder Morris became the most expensive player signed in IPL auctions when Rajasthan Royals paid Rs 16.25 crore for him.

Taking centre stage in a high-spending auction for this year’s tournament, the fee eclipsed the record bid paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi in 2015 (Rs 16 crore).

Australian bowler Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player.

Spin bowling all-rounder Gowtham was bought for a record Rs 9.25 crore by the CSK, the most paid for an uncapped Indian player. The 32-year-old is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing Test series against England.

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan expectedly got a handsome Rs 5.25 crore deal from Punjab Kings, more than 51 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Shahrukh has been in the limelight with his exploits in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

It was a hectic day for all franchise who did their bit to put the best foot forward ahead of the new season. Here’s a franchise-by-franchise list of all players sold during the auctions.

(With PTI and AFP inputs)

Chennai Super Kings list of players purchased CSK TYPE PRICE PAID Krishnappa Gowtham All-Rounder ₹92500000 Moeen Ali All-Rounder ₹70000000 Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman ₹5000000 K.Bhagath Varma All-Rounder ₹2000000 C Hari Nishaanth Batsman ₹2000000 M. Harisankar Reddy Bowler ₹2000000

Delhi Capitals list of players purchased DC TYPE PRICE PAID Tom Curran All-Rounder ₹52500000 Steven Smith Batsman ₹22000000 Sam Billings Wicket Keeper ₹20000000 Umesh Yadav Bowler ₹10000000 Ripal Patel All-Rounder ₹2000000 Vishnu Vinod Wicket Keeper ₹2000000 Lukman Hussain Meriwala Bowler ₹2000000 M Siddharth Bowler ₹2000000

Kolkata Knight Riders list of players purchased KKR TYPE PRICE PAID Shakib Al Hasan All-Rounder ₹32000000 Harbhajan Singh Bowler ₹20000000 Ben Cutting All-Rounder ₹7500000 Karun Nair Batsman ₹5000000 Pawan Negi All-Rounder ₹5000000 Venkatesh Iyer All-Rounder ₹2000000 Sheldon Jackson Wicket Keeper ₹2000000 Vaibhav Arora Bowler ₹2000000

Mumbai Indians list of players purchased MI TYPE PRICE PAID Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler ₹50000000 Adam Milne Bowler ₹32000000 Piyush Chawla Bowler ₹24000000 James Neesham All-Rounder ₹5000000 Yudhvir Charak All-Rounder ₹2000000 Marco Jansen All-Rounder ₹2000000 Arjun Tendulkar All-Rounder ₹2000000

Punjab Kings list of players purchased PBKS TYPE PRICE PAID Jhye Richardson Bowler ₹140000000 Riley Meredith Bowler ₹80000000 Shahrukh Khan All-Rounder ₹52500000 Moises Henriques All-Rounder ₹42000000 Dawid Malan All-Rounder ₹15000000 Fabian Allen All-Rounder ₹7500000 Jalaj Saxena All-Rounder ₹3000000 Saurabh Kumar All-Rounder ₹2000000 Utkarsh Singh All-Rounder ₹2000000

Rajasthan Royals list of players purchased RR TYPE PRICE PAID Christopher Morris All-Rounder ₹162500000 Shivam Dube All-Rounder ₹44000000 Chetan Sakariya Bowler ₹12000000 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler ₹10000000 Liam Livingstone All-Rounder ₹7500000 K.C Cariappa Bowler ₹2000000 Akash Singh Bowler ₹2000000 Kuldip Yadav Bowler ₹2000000

RCB list of players purchased RCB TYPE PRICE PAID Kyle Jamieson All-Rounder ₹150000000 Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder ₹142500000 Dan Christian All-Rounder ₹48000000 Sachin Baby Batsman ₹2000000 Rajat Patidar Batsman ₹2000000 Mohammed Azharudeen Wicket Keeper ₹2000000 Suyash Prabhudesai All-Rounder ₹2000000 Kona Srikar Bharat Wicket Keeper ₹2000000

SRH list of players purchased SRH TYPE PRICE PAID Kedar Jadhav All-Rounder ₹20000000 Mujeeb Zadran Bowler ₹15000000 J Suchith Bowler ₹3000000

Tables courtesy: iplt20.com