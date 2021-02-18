All-rounders and foreign fast bowlers fetched the big bucks at this year’s Indian Premier Leaguge players’ auction where South Africa’s Chris Morris clinched a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals while Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore.
A total of 57 players were signed up by teams, with 22 of those overseas.
Among Indians, uncapped Karnataka player Krishnappa Gowtham also invited a bank-breaking bid from Chennai Super Kings.
South Africa all-rounder Morris became the most expensive player signed in IPL auctions when Rajasthan Royals paid Rs 16.25 crore for him.
Taking centre stage in a high-spending auction for this year’s tournament, the fee eclipsed the record bid paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi in 2015 (Rs 16 crore).
Australian bowler Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player.
Spin bowling all-rounder Gowtham was bought for a record Rs 9.25 crore by the CSK, the most paid for an uncapped Indian player. The 32-year-old is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing Test series against England.
Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan expectedly got a handsome Rs 5.25 crore deal from Punjab Kings, more than 51 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Shahrukh has been in the limelight with his exploits in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
It was a hectic day for all franchise who did their bit to put the best foot forward ahead of the new season. Here’s a franchise-by-franchise list of all players sold during the auctions.
(With PTI and AFP inputs)
Chennai Super Kings list of players purchased
|CSK
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|All-Rounder
|₹92500000
|Moeen Ali
|All-Rounder
|₹70000000
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Batsman
|₹5000000
|K.Bhagath Varma
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
|C Hari Nishaanth
|Batsman
|₹2000000
|M. Harisankar Reddy
|Bowler
|₹2000000
Delhi Capitals list of players purchased
|DC
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Tom Curran
|All-Rounder
|₹52500000
|Steven Smith
|Batsman
|₹22000000
|Sam Billings
|Wicket Keeper
|₹20000000
|Umesh Yadav
|Bowler
|₹10000000
|Ripal Patel
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
|Vishnu Vinod
|Wicket Keeper
|₹2000000
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|Bowler
|₹2000000
|M Siddharth
|Bowler
|₹2000000
Kolkata Knight Riders list of players purchased
|KKR
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Shakib Al Hasan
|All-Rounder
|₹32000000
|Harbhajan Singh
|Bowler
|₹20000000
|Ben Cutting
|All-Rounder
|₹7500000
|Karun Nair
|Batsman
|₹5000000
|Pawan Negi
|All-Rounder
|₹5000000
|Venkatesh Iyer
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
|Sheldon Jackson
|Wicket Keeper
|₹2000000
|Vaibhav Arora
|Bowler
|₹2000000
Mumbai Indians list of players purchased
|MI
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Bowler
|₹50000000
|Adam Milne
|Bowler
|₹32000000
|Piyush Chawla
|Bowler
|₹24000000
|James Neesham
|All-Rounder
|₹5000000
|Yudhvir Charak
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
|Marco Jansen
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
|Arjun Tendulkar
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
Punjab Kings list of players purchased
|PBKS
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Jhye Richardson
|Bowler
|₹140000000
|Riley Meredith
|Bowler
|₹80000000
|Shahrukh Khan
|All-Rounder
|₹52500000
|Moises Henriques
|All-Rounder
|₹42000000
|Dawid Malan
|All-Rounder
|₹15000000
|Fabian Allen
|All-Rounder
|₹7500000
|Jalaj Saxena
|All-Rounder
|₹3000000
|Saurabh Kumar
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
|Utkarsh Singh
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
Rajasthan Royals list of players purchased
|RR
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Christopher Morris
|All-Rounder
|₹162500000
|Shivam Dube
|All-Rounder
|₹44000000
|Chetan Sakariya
|Bowler
|₹12000000
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bowler
|₹10000000
|Liam Livingstone
|All-Rounder
|₹7500000
|K.C Cariappa
|Bowler
|₹2000000
|Akash Singh
|Bowler
|₹2000000
|Kuldip Yadav
|Bowler
|₹2000000
RCB list of players purchased
|RCB
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Kyle Jamieson
|All-Rounder
|₹150000000
|Glenn Maxwell
|All-Rounder
|₹142500000
|Dan Christian
|All-Rounder
|₹48000000
|Sachin Baby
|Batsman
|₹2000000
|Rajat Patidar
|Batsman
|₹2000000
|Mohammed Azharudeen
|Wicket Keeper
|₹2000000
|Suyash Prabhudesai
|All-Rounder
|₹2000000
|Kona Srikar Bharat
|Wicket Keeper
|₹2000000
SRH list of players purchased
|SRH
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|Kedar Jadhav
|All-Rounder
|₹20000000
|Mujeeb Zadran
|Bowler
|₹15000000
|J Suchith
|Bowler
|₹3000000