All-rounders and foreign fast bowlers fetched the big bucks at this year’s Indian Premier Leaguge players’ auction where South Africa’s Chris Morris clinched a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals while Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore.

A total of 57 players were signed up by teams, with 22 of those overseas.

Among Indians, uncapped Karnataka player Krishnappa Gowtham also invited a bank-breaking bid from Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 auction blog: RCB bid big for Jamieson and Maxwell, Morris creates history, Tendulkar to MI

South Africa all-rounder Morris became the most expensive player signed in IPL auctions when Rajasthan Royals paid Rs 16.25 crore for him.

Taking centre stage in a high-spending auction for this year’s tournament, the fee eclipsed the record bid paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi in 2015 (Rs 16 crore).

Australian bowler Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player.

Spin bowling all-rounder Gowtham was bought for a record Rs 9.25 crore by the CSK, the most paid for an uncapped Indian player. The 32-year-old is currently with the Indian team as a net bowler for the ongoing Test series against England.

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan expectedly got a handsome Rs 5.25 crore deal from Punjab Kings, more than 51 times his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Shahrukh has been in the limelight with his exploits in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

It was a hectic day for all franchise who did their bit to put the best foot forward ahead of the new season. Here’s a franchise-by-franchise list of all players sold during the auctions.

(With PTI and AFP inputs)

Chennai Super Kings list of players purchased

CSK TYPE PRICE PAID
Krishnappa Gowtham All-Rounder ₹92500000
Moeen Ali All-Rounder ₹70000000
Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman ₹5000000
K.Bhagath Varma All-Rounder ₹2000000
C Hari Nishaanth Batsman ₹2000000
M. Harisankar Reddy Bowler ₹2000000

Delhi Capitals list of players purchased

DC TYPE PRICE PAID
Tom Curran All-Rounder ₹52500000
Steven Smith Batsman ₹22000000
Sam Billings Wicket Keeper ₹20000000
Umesh Yadav Bowler ₹10000000
Ripal Patel All-Rounder ₹2000000
Vishnu Vinod Wicket Keeper ₹2000000
Lukman Hussain Meriwala Bowler ₹2000000
M Siddharth Bowler ₹2000000

Kolkata Knight Riders list of players purchased

KKR TYPE PRICE PAID
Shakib Al Hasan All-Rounder ₹32000000
Harbhajan Singh Bowler ₹20000000
Ben Cutting All-Rounder ₹7500000
Karun Nair Batsman ₹5000000
Pawan Negi All-Rounder ₹5000000
Venkatesh Iyer All-Rounder ₹2000000
Sheldon Jackson Wicket Keeper ₹2000000
Vaibhav Arora Bowler ₹2000000

Mumbai Indians list of players purchased

MI TYPE PRICE PAID
Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler ₹50000000
Adam Milne Bowler ₹32000000
Piyush Chawla Bowler ₹24000000
James Neesham All-Rounder ₹5000000
Yudhvir Charak All-Rounder ₹2000000
Marco Jansen All-Rounder ₹2000000
Arjun Tendulkar All-Rounder ₹2000000

Punjab Kings list of players purchased

PBKS TYPE PRICE PAID
Jhye Richardson Bowler ₹140000000
Riley Meredith Bowler ₹80000000
Shahrukh Khan All-Rounder ₹52500000
Moises Henriques All-Rounder ₹42000000
Dawid Malan All-Rounder ₹15000000
Fabian Allen All-Rounder ₹7500000
Jalaj Saxena All-Rounder ₹3000000
Saurabh Kumar All-Rounder ₹2000000
Utkarsh Singh All-Rounder ₹2000000

Rajasthan Royals list of players purchased

RR TYPE PRICE PAID
Christopher Morris All-Rounder ₹162500000
Shivam Dube All-Rounder ₹44000000
Chetan Sakariya Bowler ₹12000000
Mustafizur Rahman Bowler ₹10000000
Liam Livingstone All-Rounder ₹7500000
K.C Cariappa Bowler ₹2000000
Akash Singh Bowler ₹2000000
Kuldip Yadav Bowler ₹2000000

RCB list of players purchased

RCB TYPE PRICE PAID
Kyle Jamieson All-Rounder ₹150000000
Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder ₹142500000
Dan Christian All-Rounder ₹48000000
Sachin Baby Batsman ₹2000000
Rajat Patidar Batsman ₹2000000
Mohammed Azharudeen Wicket Keeper ₹2000000
Suyash Prabhudesai All-Rounder ₹2000000
Kona Srikar Bharat Wicket Keeper ₹2000000

SRH list of players purchased

SRH TYPE PRICE PAID
Kedar Jadhav All-Rounder ₹20000000
Mujeeb Zadran Bowler ₹15000000
J Suchith Bowler ₹3000000

Tables courtesy: iplt20.com