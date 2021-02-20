Cricketers from India and England shared posts on social media, admiring the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which will host the last two Tests of the ongoing series.

After both teams won a Test each in Chennai, the four-match series will shift to Ahmedabad where the newly-built Motera Stadium will host its first international match.

Fantastic to be at the new facility in Motera, great to see such world class facilities for cricket in Ahmedabad. Looking forward to taking the field here on 24th. @BCCI @JayShah pic.twitter.com/d15O7afdeB — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 19, 2021

Great to have our first gym training session with the team at the new Motera stadium @BCCI #Motera #RP17 #17 pic.twitter.com/3c4cEkrVxn — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 19, 2021

What a brilliant stadium @GCAMotera Great work done by everyone associated with building this facility. It will be an amazing experience to play here. 🏟️👌🏻 @JayShah @mpparimal @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/RAk2D75KrR — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 20, 2021

Some stadium this is......and a bit of local music to help get through to the end 🎵 🎵 🎵 https://t.co/FTrS8sTWHJ — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 19, 2021

📍 The Sardar Patel Stadium

🤯 110,000 capacity

🏟 The largest cricket ground in the world#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4mmoBGEVpD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 19, 2021

1st look at Cricket’s 🏏 largest stadium 🏟 110,000 capacity pretty impressive 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TvkPmti8y5 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 19, 2021

My goodness!



How spectacular does this stadium look for the next Test match in Ahmedabad?!

110K capacity.



A Theatre Of Dreams! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kLfqvdX3J6 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 19, 2021

More photos from #Motera stadium in #Gujarat which prepares to host third test match between India and England pic.twitter.com/ESg3MkPKXn — Avinash Nair (@Avinashgnair) February 17, 2021

The Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera 🏟in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is the world’s largest cricket ground with the capacity of 110,000 #INDvENG 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/viLtbGLzvw — Karamdeep Singh (@oyeekd) February 19, 2021

“The newly-installed LED floodlights at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will eliminate shadows, making it easier to spot the aerial balls. The world’s largest cricket stadium will also have 11 centre strips, which is also unique, along with never-before heard four dressing rooms with in-built gymnasium,” said Gujarat Cricket Association’s joint secretary Anil Patel during a media tour of the stadium recently.

The Motera stadium has undergone extensive renovation. With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, which is more than Melbourne Cricket Ground, the GCA will put up around 55,000 tickets on sale for the next two Test matches at the venue.

Recently, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy’s knock-outs were held at the Motera.

“We are the only stadium in the world with same soil being used for practice as well as centre strips,” Patel said. “Instead of mast lights, we have installed LED lights on the entire circular roof for better visibility and to eliminate shadows.”

Patel also said that state-of-the-art drainage system will help the ground dry up in quick time in case of a heavy downpour.

“Sand has been used underneath the grass. This along with a state-of-the-art drainage system will remove the rain water very quickly in comparison to other regular grounds. Even in case of 8 cm of rainfall during a match, the water would drain out very fast. This will reduce the chances of matches being cancelled due to rain,” said Patel.

He added that equipment worth Rs 2 crore were purchased just for the upkeep of the ground.

The stadium, spread in an area of 63 acres, also has six indoor pitches with bowling machines. This is in addition to the outdoor practice pitches and two practice grounds with a small pavilion area, said Patel.

“This is the only stadium in the world with four dressing rooms for the players. Each dressing room has a state-of-the-art gymnasium among other amenities. The stadium also has a clubhouse with 50 deluxe rooms and five suites,” said Patel.

(With inputs from PTI)