After their stellar performances for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League and good form in domestic seasons past, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan received call-ups to India’s Twenty20 International squad announced to take on England in the five-match series scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad.

Rahul Tewatia, who was the most prolific Indian allrounder in IPL 2020, was also named in the 19-member strong contingent to be led by Virat Kohli.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also makes a much-awaited comeback with Jasprit Bumrah rested.

Rishabh Pant makes a return to the white-ball set-up on the back of his scintillating performances in India’s Test team with Ishan Kishan named as the second wicketkeeper. Sanju Samson has been left out.

Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were not named in the squad announced on Saturday.

More to follow

India’s T20I squad to face England: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur