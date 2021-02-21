Australian Open 2021, men’s final live: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
All the live updates from the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.
The men’s final will pit Novak Djokovic, who was a perfect 8-0 record in Aussie Open finals, vs Daniil Medvedev, who is on a 20-match winning streak on the ATP circuit.
Live updates
01.40 pm: Medvedev has the best form of any men’s player over the past few months – a 20-match winning streak dating back to November.
During Medvedev’s flawless run he has won titles at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup with Team Russia.
The Russian will move to second in the world rankings with a win on Sunday – the first man other then Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to occupy a spot in top two since July 2005 when Lleyton Hewitt was ranked two, behind Federer. Will move to number three if he loses.
Path to the semi-final:
1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4
2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0
4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3
Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2
Semi-final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5
01.39 pm: Djokovic’s chance of taking a record-extending ninth Australian Open crown looked in jeopardy just over a week ago when he suffered a potentially tournament-ending abdominal injury in the third round against Taylor Fritz.
But he battled back with the help of painkillers to win in five sets and his injury has improved remarkably since, despite not training between matches.
“This is the best I’ve felt in the entire tournament,” said Djokovic after ending the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to reach his ninth Australian Open final.
“I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far. Couldn’t be better timing for me to play my best tennis.”
Path to the semi-final:
1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
3rd rd: bt Taylor Fritz (USA x27) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2
4th rd: bt Milos Raonic (CAN x14) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Quarter-final: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)
Semi-final: bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
01.36 pm: The head-to-head records... Djokovic leads 4-3
2020 ATP Finals, London, round-robin: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 6-3
2020 ATP Cup, Sydney, semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
2019 Cincinnati, semi-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
2019 Monaco, quarter-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
2019 Australian Open, round of 16: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3
2017 Eastbourne semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-4
2017 Davis Cup, World Group Round 1, Nis, Serbia: Djokovic bt Medvedev 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 ret
01.30 pm: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the men’s singles final of the 2021 Australian Open between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.
Djokovic heads into the final unbeaten on eight previous occasions in the title match, but knowing he will need to be at his mental and physical best to overcome red-hot Russian.
The Serbian world number one has had to battle injury and extract new levels of determination just to get to the final.
An abdominal injury in the third round put him on the brink of an early exit and left him unable to train between matches.
But after his semi-final win over another Russian, Aslan Karatsev, Djokovic reported he felt fitter than at any time during the Melbourne fortnight
Today, he will face an entirely different challenge against “chess player” Medvedev – the form man of tennis who is on a 20-match winning streak.
Medvedev, the world number four, is unbeaten since last November, including a straight-sets drubbing of the Serb at the ATP Finals in London.