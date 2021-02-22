Not content with challenging Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men’s Grand Slams record, Novak Djokovic has Serena Williams and Margaret Court in his sights after claiming an astonishing ninth Australian Open title.

The world number one’s bold statement followed Sunday’s final, when he ended a turbulent tournament marked by a muscle injury and media attacks by humbling an in-form Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic’s 18th major crown placed him within striking distance of the men’s record of 20, jointly held by Nadal, who lost in the quarter-finals, and Federer, who was absent through injury.

But the Serb also raised the prospect of a bigger goal: reaching the 23 held by Williams, and even the 24 won by Court straddling the amateur and Open era.

“Getting closer to maybe Roger’s, Rafa’s record, Serena, Margaret,” said Djokovic, when asked about his goals and schedule for this year.

“Everyone has their own journey and their own way of making history. They’ve made history already. They made a tremendous mark in our sport.

“I think about winning more Slams and breaking records, of course. And most of my attention and my energy from this day forward, until I retire from tennis, is going to be directed in majors, trying to win more major trophies.”

Career on-court earnings UPDATED:



1. Novak Djokovic, $147,974,552



2. Roger Federer, $129,946,683



3. Rafael Nadal, $123,886,227 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2021

Djokovic becomes the second player in history to win 9 titles at the same Grand Slam event. Behind the 13 RG of Rafa and ahead of the 8 Wimbledon of Roger. — Carole Bouchard 💜💛 (@carole_bouchard) February 21, 2021

Big Three Grand Slams Highest Total by Slam:



Australian Open: Djokovic - 9



French Open: Nadal - 13



Wimbledon: Federer - 8



US Open - Federer - 5 — The Big 3 (@Big3Tennis) February 21, 2021

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has won 6 Slams as over 30 aged.



Tied 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/iivEljqG0R — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) February 21, 2021

Consider their opposition, though:



Average Opponent Ranking in Slam Finals:

Djokovic 4.32

Nadal 5.82

Federer 10.29



Finals vs First time Slam finalist:

Djokovic 1

Federer 6

Nadal 7 https://t.co/l51mfRWUE2 — Cindy ●* 🚜 (@CindyBlack3) February 21, 2021

Most men's singles Grand Slam titles won on hard courts:



Novak Djokovic: 12

Roger Federer: 11 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 21, 2021

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has won 82 @atptour tournaments on 258 appareances



Only 🇦🇺 Rod Laver did better in Open Era pic.twitter.com/Vurgcj6g1K — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) February 21, 2021

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has won 613/727 (84.31%) matches on hard court. Record all time for him#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/F8kQsezTC9 — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) February 21, 2021