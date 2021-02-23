The limited-overs series between India and South Africa’s women’s cricket teams will take place in Lucknow at Ekana stadium, the Women’s CricZone reported on Tuesday.

The tour that consists of five One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals would commense from March 7 in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

A 22-member Indian team has been picked for the contest, reported PTI on Monday. Both teams are expected to arrive at the venue and enter a bio-bubble from February 25.

Both teams will have to undergo a six-day quarantine which means they will get a week of training before the series opener. South Africa played recently but India have not played since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian players’ only outing since that final in Melbourne was during the exhibition Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah in November last year.

Since the series will have to be played in a bio-bubble, the team needs to assemble at least two weeks before the first game with six days reserved for quarantine.

The series was earlier supposed to be held at the Greenfield Sports Hub Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram but Kerala Cricket Association expressed its inability to stage the matches as stadium owners had booked an Army recruitment drive on the same dates.