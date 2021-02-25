Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy history (India’s national 50-over championships) as he smashed an unbeaten 227 off just 152 balls to help Mumbai post a mammoth 457/4 against Puducherry in their Elite Group D game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.
The 21-year-old Shaw, who has played in five Tests and five ODIs, broke the earlier record of the highest individual score held by Sanju Samson (212 not out against Goa in 2019).
Leading Mumbai in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Shaw made it a day to remember for himself and his team as the domestic giants piled on the runs against Pondicherry after being asked to bat first. Puducherry’s decision to put Mumbai in to bat backfired badly as Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav (133 off 58 balls) toyed with their bowling attack at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
This was Prithvi Shaw’s second century of the tournament after his unbeaten 105 in the lung-opener against Delhi.
Shaw has now played a significant hand in two big 50-over scores. He has scored 100-plus each in the all-time third highest and fourth highest men’s List A team totals of all time, with his 227* now in Mumbai’s 457/4 to go with his 132 in 2018 during India A’s 458/4.
Highest List-A totals of all time (men's)
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Match-type
|Tournament
|Surrey
|496/4
|v Gloucs
|The Oval
|29 Apr 2007
|List A
|Friends Provident Trophy
|England
|481/6
|v Australia
|Nottingham
|19 Jun 2018
|ODI
|Aus tour of Eng (bilateral)
|India A
|458/4
|v Leics
|Leicester
|19 Jun 2018
|List A
|India A tour of Eng
|Mumbai
|457/4
|v Pondicherry
|Jaipur
|25 Feb 2021
|List A
|Vijay Hazare Trophy
|Notts
|445/8
|v Northants
|Nottingham
|6 Jun 2016
|List A
|Royal London One-Day Cup
Shaw’s 227* is also the third highest score in men’s List-A cricket by an Indian.
Highest List A scores of all time (men's)
|Player
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Type
|AD Brown
|268
|Surrey
|v Glamorgan
|The Oval
|19 Jun 2002
|List-A
|RG Sharma
|264
|India
|v Sri Lanka
|Kolkata
|13 Nov 2014
|ODI
|DJM Short
|257
|West Aust
|v Queensland
|Sydney
|28 Sep 2018
|List-A
|S Dhawan
|248
|India A
|v SA A
|Pretoria
|12 Aug 2013
|List-A
|MJ Guptill
|237*
|New Zealand
|v West Indies
|Wellington
|21 Mar 2015
|ODI
|P Shaw
|227*
|Mumbai
|v Pondicherry
|Jaipur
|25 Mar 2021
|List-A
|BR Dunk
|229*
|Tasmania
|v Queensland
|Sydney
|18 Oct 2014
|List-A
|RG Pollock
|222*
|E. Province
|v Border
|East London
|19 Oct 1974
|List-A
|JM How
|222
|Central D
|v Northern Dis
|Hamilton
|6 Mar 2013
|List-A
This was the first List-A double hundred for Shaw, which he got in 142 balls. Shaw hammered 32 fours and five sixes during his onslaught. He also became the eighth Indian man to score a List A double hundred while this was the fourth double hundred in the history of the Vizay Hazare Trophy.
For the record, the highest List-A score is 268 by Ali Brown.
Mumbai's batting scorecard
|BATSMEN
|RUNS
|BALLS
|SR
|4S
|6S
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|ct Rohit D b Sagar V Trivedi
|10
|16
|62.50
|1
|0
|Prithvi Shaw (C)
|Not Out
|227
|152
|149.34
|31
|5
|Aditya Tare
|b S Suresh Kumar
|56
|64
|87.50
|7
|0
|Suryakumar Yadav
|ct Ashith b Pankaj Singh
|133
|58
|229.31
|22
|4
|Shivam Dube
|ct Rohit D b Pankaj Singh
|16
|7
|228.57
|0
|2
|Shardul Thakur
|Not Out
|6
|4
|150.00
|1
|0
|EXTRAS
|9
|TOTAL
|457/4 (50)