Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy history (India’s national 50-over championships) as he smashed an unbeaten 227 off just 152 balls to help Mumbai post a mammoth 457/4 against Puducherry in their Elite Group D game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Shaw, who has played in five Tests and five ODIs, broke the earlier record of the highest individual score held by Sanju Samson (212 not out against Goa in 2019).

Leading Mumbai in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Shaw made it a day to remember for himself and his team as the domestic giants piled on the runs against Pondicherry after being asked to bat first. Puducherry’s decision to put Mumbai in to bat backfired badly as Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav (133 off 58 balls) toyed with their bowling attack at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

This was Prithvi Shaw’s second century of the tournament after his unbeaten 105 in the lung-opener against Delhi.

Shaw has now played a significant hand in two big 50-over scores. He has scored 100-plus each in the all-time third highest and fourth highest men’s List A team totals of all time, with his 227* now in Mumbai’s 457/4 to go with his 132 in 2018 during India A’s 458/4.

Highest List-A totals of all time (men's) Team Score Opposition Ground Match Date Match-type Tournament Surrey 496/4 v Gloucs The Oval 29 Apr 2007 List A Friends Provident Trophy England 481/6 v Australia Nottingham 19 Jun 2018 ODI Aus tour of Eng (bilateral) India A 458/4 v Leics Leicester 19 Jun 2018 List A India A tour of Eng Mumbai 457/4 v Pondicherry Jaipur 25 Feb 2021 List A Vijay Hazare Trophy Notts 445/8 v Northants Nottingham 6 Jun 2016 List A Royal London One-Day Cup via Statsguru

Shaw’s 227* is also the third highest score in men’s List-A cricket by an Indian.

Highest List A scores of all time (men's) Player Runs Team Opposition Ground Match Date Type AD Brown 268 Surrey v Glamorgan The Oval 19 Jun 2002 List-A RG Sharma 264 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 13 Nov 2014 ODI DJM Short 257 West Aust v Queensland Sydney 28 Sep 2018 List-A S Dhawan 248 India A v SA A Pretoria 12 Aug 2013 List-A MJ Guptill 237* New Zealand v West Indies Wellington 21 Mar 2015 ODI P Shaw 227* Mumbai v Pondicherry Jaipur 25 Mar 2021 List-A BR Dunk 229* Tasmania v Queensland Sydney 18 Oct 2014 List-A RG Pollock 222* E. Province v Border East London 19 Oct 1974 List-A JM How 222 Central D v Northern Dis Hamilton 6 Mar 2013 List-A via Statsguru

This was the first List-A double hundred for Shaw, which he got in 142 balls. Shaw hammered 32 fours and five sixes during his onslaught. He also became the eighth Indian man to score a List A double hundred while this was the fourth double hundred in the history of the Vizay Hazare Trophy.

For the record, the highest List-A score is 268 by Ali Brown.

The previous highest was 222* by Graeme Pollock in 1974.

Prithvi Shaw - 227*(152)

Highest individual score in #VijayHazareTrophy eclipsing Sanju Samson's 212*(129) vs Goa in 2019