The league phase of the Indian Super League has entered its final lap and for the top five teams in the league there’s still everything to play for.

Leaders ATK Mohun Bagan and second-placed Mumbai City FC who are separated by three points are locked in a two-way tussle for the top spot that would land them a spot in next season’s AFC Champions League group stage.

While third-placed FC Goa, fourth-placed NorthEast United and fifth-placed Hyderabad are vying for the final two semi-final spots.

Here’s how the table looks going into the final round of matches.

ISL standings Club Matches W D L Goals +/- Pts ATK Mohun Bagan 19 12 4 3 28:13 15 40 Mumbai City 19 11 4 4 33:18 15 37 FC Goa 19 7 9 3 31:23 8 30 NorthEast Utd. 19 7 9 3 29:25 4 30 Hyderabad FC 19 6 10 3 27:19 8 28 Jamshedpur FC 19 6 6 7 18:20 -2 24 Bengaluru FC 19 5 7 7 24:25 -1 22 Chennaiyin FC 20 3 11 6 17:23 -6 20 SC East Bengal 19 3 8 8 17:27 -10 17 Kerala Blasters 19 3 8 8 23:34 -11 17 Odisha FC 19 1 6 12 19:39 -20 9 Updated after Match No 105 (Courtesy: Transfermarkt)

The battle for both the top spot and the semi-final places is set to go to the last day with ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC clashing in the final game of the league phase in a straight playoff for the AFC Champions League spot.

FC Goa and Hyderabad meet in the earlier game on Sunday that will determine the semifinalists

Remaining fixtures

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal

FC Goa vs Hyderabad

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Race for the AFC Champions League/ ISL Shield

With ATK Mohun Bagan playing Mumbai City FC, it’s pretty straightforward. The Mariners need at least a draw to keep their place at the summit and win the ISL Shield and qualify for next edition of the AFC Champions League.

As for Mumbai City FC, they need to beat the Mariners to leapfrog them in the table thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

Goal difference won’t come into the picture.

If ATK Mohun Bagan avoid defeat against Mumbai, they would have also recorded the highest points tally in ISL league phase.

Race for the semi-finals

The race for the semi-finals is slightly more complex but every team has their fate in their own hands. Here’s what every team involved in the three-way tussle needs to qualify for the semi-finals.

FC Goa: For Juan Ferrando’s men a draw will be enough against Hyderabad to secure a semi-final place irrespective of NorthEast United’s result. A win will obviously secure qualification but also ensure FC Goa finish in third place unless NorthEast United can make the four-goal deficit in the goal difference.

A defeat would mean that FC Goa would need Kerala Blasters to beat NorthEast United in the earlier game.

NorthEast United: The Highlanders need a point against Kerala Blasters to qualify for the semi-finals, while a win could see them finish in third place if FC Goa don’t beat Kerala Blasters. Khalid Jamil’s men could qualify even if they lose to Kerala Blasters if Hyderabad fail to beat FC Goa.

Hyderabad FC: Manuel Marquez’s men have the hardest equation but still have their fate in their own hands. They need to beat FC Goa to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals. Any other result and they would be eliminated. Hyderabad can also finish in third place if they beat FC Goa and NorthEast United lose to Kerala Blasters.

Irrespective of the teams that qualify for the semi-finals, it is going to be a great finish to the league phase of the ISL. As they say, it’s squeaky bum time.