Former India pacer Vinay Kumar announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

He played 1 Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India between 2010 and 2013 and had a stellar domestic career as he helped Karnataka win consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2013-’14 and 2014-’15.

In 139 first-class matches, he claimed 504 wickets at an average of 22.44.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he was fortunate to have an enriched experience in his career in which he also played over 100 IPL matches.

“Today “Davangere Express” after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called “Retirement”. With a lot of mixed emotions, I, Vinay Kumar R, hereby announce my retirement from international and first-class cricket,” Vinay Kumar said in an official statement on Twitter.

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

“It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson’s life where one has to call it a day,” he added.

Vinay Kumar was part of strong Indian teams where he shared the dressing room with a lot of top Indian cricketers.

“My cricketing experience has been enriched by playing under the great minds of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma to name a few. Also, I was blessed to have Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor at Mumbai Indians,” Vinay Kumar wrote.

“I have been fortunate enough to represent my country at the highest level and give it all I had to this beautiful game. My journey has been filled with many moments that I will cherish lifelong,” he added.