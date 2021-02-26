Devdutt Padikkal continued his sensational form, smashing a second successive century to lead defending champions Karnataka to a nine-wicket win over Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday.

Chasing Kerala’s 278, Karnataka cantered home with 27 balls to spare with the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener hitting 13 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten knock of 126 from 138 balls.

He got fine support from Krishnamurthy Siddharth (84-ball 86 not out; 5x4, 3x6) as they toyed with the Kerala attack in their match-winning 180-run undefeated stand.

Fresh from his career-best 152 against Odisha, Padikkal carried on from where he left and put on a 99-run opening stand with skipper Ravikumar Samarth (62).

The 20-year-old, who also has two half-centuries, now leads the Vijay Hazare run chart with 427 runs from four matches at an astounding average of 142.33.

The big win took Karnataka to the top of the Group E table ahead of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala on net run-rate.

Earlier, Abhimanyu Mithun (5/52) and Prasidh Krishna (2/65) shared seven wickets to restrict Kerala to 277 for eight after Karnataka opted to bowl at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It is worth noting that Padikkal was the overall top-scorer in the previous editions of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-overs). He scored 580 runs in 12 matches (five 50s and one 100) in the former and 609 runs in 11 matches (five 50s and two 100s) in the latter in 2019/20 editions.

Top run-scores in VJT as of Feb 26 2021 Player Inns

Runs HS Ave SR 100 Padikkal (Karnataka) 4 427 152 142.33 92.82 2 K Pandya

(Baroda) 4 386 133* 193.00 119.13 2 Shaw

(Mumbai) 3 366 227* 366.00 131.18 2 Via ESPNCricinfo

Padikkal's scores as of Feb 26 in VJH Trophy Score Opposition Ground Match Date 126* v Kerala Bengaluru 26 Feb 2021 152 v Odisha Alur (3) 24 Feb 2021 97 v Bihar Bengaluru 22 Feb 2021 52 v U. Pradesh Bengaluru 20 Feb 2021

Padikkal at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Padikkal 6 218 99* 43.60 134.56 0 1 Via ESPNCricinfo

In the previous match on Wednesday, Padikkal notched up his List A career-best score of 152 to help defending champions Karnataka register a massive 101-run win over Odisha.

Padikkal smashed five sixes and 14 fours en route to what was his third List A century in his 16th game to propel Karnataka to 329 for five after being invited to bat at the KSCA Ground 3 in Alur.

The RCB opener paced his innings brilliantly, taking 55 balls to reach his half-century and 119 deliveries for his ton. But he took off in the final 10 overs as he cracked 52 runs off his last 21 balls to cruise to his maiden 150 off 138 deliveries.

Padikkal now has 301 runs from three matches, averaging 100.33 with scores of 52 and 97 in the first two matches.

In reply, Odisha were bowled out for 228 in 44 overs with Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Gopal grabbing three wickets each to hand Karnataka their second win from three matches to move to second spot in the standings.

Brief scores:

At M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Kerala 277/8; 50 overs (Vathsal Govind 95, Mohammed Azharuddeen 59 not out, Sachin Baby 54; Abhimanyu Mithun 5/52) lost to Karnataka 279/1; 45.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 126 not out, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 86 not out, Ravikumar Samarth 62) by nine wickets.

(With PTI inputs)