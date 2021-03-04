The Pakistan Super League was suspended on Thursday after seven coronavirus cases came to light, the country’s cricket board said.

The T20 competition, which started on February 20, was put on hold “with immediate effect”, a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said.

“The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition,” a statement on the Pakistan Cricket Board website said.

The PCB “will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides”, it added.

Last year, three play-offs and the final were cancelled after England’s Alex Hayles showed symptoms of Covid-19.

The games were rescheduled to November and held behind closed doors, when Karachi Kings won the title.