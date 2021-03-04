PV Sindhu was among the Indian players to book their places in the quarter-finals of Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on Thursday as she eased past her opponent in straight games.

Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth, seeded fourth at the event, needed three games but ultimately made short work of his opponent while the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa continued to impress.

While the seeded Indian singles stars registered contrasting but ultimately comfortable wins, the biggest result of the day was Ajay’s win over third seed Rasmus Gemke from Denmark.

After beating Sitthikom Thammasin on Wednesday, Ajay pulled off another upset to go past world No 12 Gemke. The Danish player is one of the most improved shuttlers on the circuit but Ajay showed the flashes of brilliance that he is capable of at his best, especially in the decider. The Indian had clinched the first game and fought hard to stay in touch with his opponent in the second. Eventually, in the third game, the 33-year-old took an early lead and stayed in front to celebrate an impressive win in his first outing of 2021.

Ajay will next face rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn (eighth seed and 2019 junior world champion) who had beaten India’s Sourabh Verma earlier in the second round.

Srikanth, who had won the Basel title in 2015, notched up a 21-10, 14-21, 21-14 victory over world No 50 Thomas Rouxel of France. The Indian looked at ease for large parts of the match, except for a blip in the second half of the second game. Not long after, the world No 19 pair of Satwik and Ashwini defeated the Indonesian combination of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 21-18, 21-16 in another second-round match.

Srikanth, a former world no 1, will face now face Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the last eight. The world No 18 and sixth seed had beaten Srikanth in their only previous encounter at the 2019 World Championships at the same venue.

Satwik and Ashwini, who reached the semifinals at Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 in January, will meet the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Malaysians Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing and Germany’s Jones Ralfy Jansen and Kilasu Ostermeyer.

Back in Basel after her memorable world championship triumph in 2019, Sindhu produced a solid performance to ease past her 40th-ranked opponent Iris Wang from USA. Sindhu needed just 35 minutes to win 21-13, 21-14. She had beaten Yigit Neslihan of Turkey 21-16, 21-19 in her first-round match. The second-seeded Sindhu will face a familiar name in the quarter-finals, where she will take on fifth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan for the 13th time. Sindhu holds an impressive 11-1 record against the current world No 13.

Earlier, two-time former champion Saina Nehwal bowed out of the tournament after a hard-fought first-round loss in the women’s singles opening round on Wednesday night. The London Olympic bronze-medallist battled for 58 minutes before going down 16-21, 21-17, 21-23 to Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand. Nehwal bounced back well from losing the opening game and even had two match points in the decider but her 20-year-old opponent held her nerve.



With PTI inputs