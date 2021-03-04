India’s women’s Trap team trio of Kirti Gupta, Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari won a silver medal on the concluding day of the year’s first International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Shotgun stage, in Cairo, Egypt, going down 4-6 to Russia in the final.

The trio engineered a fantastic comeback in the gold medal match, coming back from 0-4 down to tie the final at 4-4. However, they could not hold on in the last series of 15-shot per team and had to be content with being second best.

Their effort ensured that the Indian squad finished the World Cup with two medals, with the men’s Skeet team bagging a bronze medal earlier on in the tournament.

Kirti, Manisha and Rajeshwari shot a combined score of 444 to make it to the gold medal match along with Russia, who topped the qualifying round with a total of 463. There were a total of seven 25-shot rounds, five of which had been shot in the previous days.

On Thursday, all three Indian women shot scores of 20 or more in the final two qualifying rounds, with Manisha top-scoring for them with 158 out of 175 shots.

The men’s Trap team, however, could not make it to the medal rounds after shooting a combined score of 469 to finish sixth out of 11 teams in the fray. Russia and Croatia made it to the gold medal match while hosts Egypt and Slovakia were to fight it out for the bronze.