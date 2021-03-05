India vs England, fourth Test, Day 2 live: Can Kohli and Co push home team ahead?
All the live updates from Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England.
Live updates
Ind 26/1 after 14 overs (Rohit Sharma 10, Cheteshwar Pujara 10)
A maiden over to start the day for Stokes from the other end.
Ind 26/1 after 13 overs (Rohit Sharma 10, Cheteshwar Pujara 10)
Anderson kicks things off for England and he is getting some movement. A couple of balls jagged back pretty sharply into Rohit. Vital phase for England. They want some early wickets to get the tone for their fightback.
Day 2: India will be looking to drive home the advantage after their bowler’s bowled England out for just 205 on Day 1. It seemed to be the best day of batting but England’s batsmen failed to make the most of their starts. There were no ‘Big Daddy’ hundreds and that will come back to haunt the tourists.
Just a little chat: England’s Ben Stokes said his verbal duel with India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday highlighted that two professionals “care about the sport” in what he called the toughest batting conditions.
Stokes made 55 in England’s 205 all out on the opening day of the fourth and final Test after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat in Ahmedabad.
His 121-ball knock, laced with four boundaries and two sixes, raised hopes of a big England total as he engaged in some mid-pitch banter.
“It’s two professionals showing they care about the sport that they love,” Stokes, who played despite a stomach bug, told reporters.
“A lot gets said these days when two guys seem to come to words out in the middle. There was completely nothing untoward, just two blokes who care about what they do and two guys who definitely don’t back down.”
Stokes apparently reacted to a bouncer from fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who later said the batsman “abused” him.
Day 1 review: Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets between them as England’s batting failed again on the first day of the fourth and final Test on Thursday.
England managed only 205 and India, leading the series 2-1, reached 24 for one after fast bowler James Anderson trapped Shubman Gill lbw for nought on the third ball of the innings.
Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) were batting.