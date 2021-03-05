Defending champions Lyon struggled to a 2-0 win over Brondby on Thursday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

English star Nikita Parris headed in the opener on the half hour mark for the seven-time winners. However, they had to wait until injury time at the end of the game for a second goal delivered by Melvine Malard.

It was Lyon’s 400th European goal but the French side failed to impress against a team who are only second in the Danish league and had played just once in the last five weeks.

Lyon had 21 attempts on goal in the first half but only five were on target while Brondby were unfortunate when Nanna Christiansen saw an early free-kick come back off the crossbar.

Bayern Munich trounced Kazygurt of Kazakhstan 6-1 in their first leg tie for a 19th successive win in all tournaments this season.

Lineth Beerensteyn and Lea Schueller gave the Germans a 2-0 lead at the break with Linda Dallmann (2), Hanna Glas and substitute Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir adding to the scoreline.

👊 Round of 16 first-leg wins for Lyon, Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Wolfsburg while Rosengård came from two down to draw at home to St. Pölten!



🔜 PSG and Sparta Praha meet in the last first leg on Tuesday.



Results round-up: https://t.co/IhcJkLAkCU#UWCL pic.twitter.com/Smmi9xwfU4 — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) March 4, 2021

On Wednesday, Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 despite being a player short for 75 minutes while also seeing their Spanish visitors miss two penalties.

A Maren Mjelde penalty in the 59th minute and a strike from Fran Kirby five minutes later gave the Londoners a fighting chance of making the quarter-finals.

However, they were indebted to their German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger who kept out spot-kicks from Deyna Castellanos in the 15th minute and Merel van Dongen, 10 minutes from time.

Atletico’s first penalty had been awarded after Rasheedat Ajibade was brought down by Sophie Ingle. The Chelsea star was red-carded for her troubles.

Manchester City took a decisive lead in their tie against Fiorentina with a dominant 3-0 victory. Lauren Hemp and Ellen White scored inside the opening four minutes with substitute Sam Mewis heading home a third in the closing minutes.

City are now on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions.

Jenni Hermoso’s hat-trick -– her first in the competition since August 2011 – ensured a useful advantage for 2019 runners-up Barcelona against 2003 finalists Fortuna Hjorring in a 4-0 win. Captain Alexia Putellas added the fourth goal for Barcelona with eight minutes remaining.

Results

First leg

Kazygurt (KAZ) 1 (Kundananji 81) Bayern Munich (GER) 6 (Beerensteyn 10, Schueller 27, Dallmann 47, 90-pen, Glas 62, Vilhjalmsdottir 68)

Lyon (FRA) 2 (Parris 30, Malard 90+2) Brondby (DEN) 0

Played Wednesday

Barcelona (ESP) 4 (Hermoso 12, 18, 57 Alexia 82) Fortuna Hjorring (DEN) 0

Man City (ENG) 3 (Hemp 2, White 4, Mewis 89) Fiorentina (ITA) 0

Rosengard (SWE) 2 (S. Troelsgaard 68, Seger 90+4) St Poelten (AUT) 2 (Zver 21, 46)

Wolfsburg (GER) 2 (Popp 2, 59) ISK (NOR) 0

Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Mjelde 58-pen, Kirby 64) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 0