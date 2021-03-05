Rishabh Pant added yet another chapter to his own unique playbook of sensational knocks as he smashed a potential game-changing century in the first innings of the fourth Test against England on Friday. The 23-year-old continued his stunning form in Test cricket as he brought up a vital hundred in the final match of the series after the top order struggled.
India were in a spot of bother at 80/4 when the wicketkeeper-batsmen walked in, trailing by over a 100 runs after England put up 205 in the first innings. By the time the youngster was dismissed on 101 off 118, the hosts had their first-innings lead at Ahmedabad.
India finishe day two at 294/7 with a lead of 89 runs.
The left-hander formed a crucial partnership with Washington Sundar as he took on the England bowling in the final session especially when the second new ball came into play. One of his more outrageous shots of the day was a reverse sweep off James Anderson.
Fittingly, he got to his century, which came of 117 deliveries, with a six. However, he was dismissed soon after by Anderson and looked furious with himself. Still, it would look like he has done enough to seal India’s place in the World Test Championship final.
Pant’s knock was praised by cricket community all over. Here’s a look at some of Twitter reactions