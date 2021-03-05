Rishabh Pant added yet another chapter to his own unique playbook of sensational knocks as he smashed a potential game-changing century in the first innings of the fourth Test against England on Friday. The 23-year-old continued his stunning form in Test cricket as he brought up a vital hundred in the final match of the series after the top order struggled.

India were in a spot of bother at 80/4 when the wicketkeeper-batsmen walked in, trailing by over a 100 runs after England put up 205 in the first innings. By the time the youngster was dismissed on 101 off 118, the hosts had their first-innings lead at Ahmedabad.

India finishe day two at 294/7 with a lead of 89 runs.

The left-hander formed a crucial partnership with Washington Sundar as he took on the England bowling in the final session especially when the second new ball came into play. One of his more outrageous shots of the day was a reverse sweep off James Anderson.

Fittingly, he got to his century, which came of 117 deliveries, with a six. However, he was dismissed soon after by Anderson and looked furious with himself. Still, it would look like he has done enough to seal India’s place in the World Test Championship final.

Pant’s knock was praised by cricket community all over. Here’s a look at some of Twitter reactions

Rishabh Pant is either your favourite cricketer to watch right now or you are wrong. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2021

Shot Of 2021.....that reverse sweep vs James Anderson with the second new ball. Audacious. Adventurous. Rishabh Pant is an absolute freak. Love his play to bits. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

A calmness and maturity about Pant’s batting today. Very impressive. A huge hour of the game coming up...#INDvENG — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 5, 2021

How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner .thats why will be match winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1cRmnSw5ZB — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021

That has been a truly phenomenal innings. 50 off 82, then next 50 off 33. Came in at 80 for 4, 125 behind. High-impact brilliance. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) March 5, 2021

Drives me mad when batsman say “Well that’s the way I play“ ... Pant has shown in one innings that is complete nonsense! Play the situation.... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 5, 2021

A 100 for the ages. Move over Adam Gilchrist, @RishabhPant17 is here! #RishabhPant — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 5, 2021

You look at the maturity and game awareness that 23-year-old Rishabh Pant and 21-year-old Washington Sundar (21) have shown with the bat over the last two months & wonder if we’re looking at the future Test captain & vice-captain #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 5, 2021

97 vs AUS in Sydney.

89* vs AUS in Gabba.

91 vs ENG in Chennai.

58* vs ENG in Chennai.

101 vs ENG in Motera.



4 fifty & 1 hundred in the last 6 Tests for Rishabh Pant - every innings came when India was under lots of pressure - The Saviour of India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Most centuries completed with a six in Test cricket for India:



6 - Sachin Tendulkar

2 - Gautam Gambhir / Rohit Sharma / RISHABH PANT#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 5, 2021

Remember Pant dejectedly dragging his feet and kicking the boundary rope when he was dismissed in his 90s in Australia?



To the people who thought that was disappointment on missing a hundred, look at Pant's reaction to getting out for 101. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant is still chasing that Brisbane target it seems. #INDvENG — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 5, 2021

Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.

That's my Boy! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yunVL1GRTQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2021

Hell of an innings. Hell of an innings. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) March 5, 2021

Total admiration for Anderson and Stokes today putting in a mighty shift, but what a player Pant is. Many will emphasise his thrilling stroke play but what stood out was his intelligence and game-awareness. Terrific day’s cricket — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) March 5, 2021

In a matter of three months, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have become India’s batting saviours. There is so much of application and responsibility in their approach #INDvsENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 5, 2021

Just a year back people were like over rated cricketer and all . Hats off to all the people who backed #RishabhPant ! Thank God selectors / senior players don’t see social media :) #Whataplayer — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 5, 2021

RISHABH 100 🔥 Rishabh Pant brings up his century! Hitting a 6 to get there! How good has his innings been? And this partnership with Sundar! Huge congratulations to Rishabh Pant! One of Test cricket’s greatest entertainers. 🔥🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 5, 2021