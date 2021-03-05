Rishabh Pant’s attacking style of batting has the Indian team management’s mandate as long as he gets the “job done” more often than not and people should cut him some slack when there is an odd failure, feels senior batsman Rohit Sharma.

The young left-hander, who has often been criticised for his mode of dismissals, scored a fabulous hundred in the fourth Test to put India in the driver’s seat against England.

“Pant has his own style of batting. Obviously there have been messages, as to how he needs to approach his innings. He seems to be batting in his own style which is great from our perspective as well, because he seems to be getting the job done, which is more important,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Rohit urged one and all not to nitpick Panta’s occasional failures which come with the package.

“But there will be times when he will play his shots and he will get out and I don’t want anyone to get upset with that. Because he is someone, who will play an innings like that to get the team from a tough situation to suddenly within a span of one hour, the team starts looking different.”

When the cliched question of whether Pant is ready to fill Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s shoes was asked, Rohit was way less diplomatic than some of his peers.

“He is more than ready I guess. He seems to be doing the job for us.”

(With PTI inputs)

Watch Rohit Sharma’s full post-match press conference below: