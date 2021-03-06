India vs England, fourth Test, Day 3 live: Kohli will look to put England under the pump
All the live updates from Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England.
Live updates
Ind 299/7 after 97 overs (Washington Sundar 60, Axar Patel 16)
A maiden over from Anderson to Axar, who isn’t your regular tailender. He averages 33 in first-class cricket.
Ind 299/7 after 97 overs (Washington Sundar 60, Axar Patel 16)
India lead by 94, England need wickets and who do they start with? Dom Bess. One would have imagined they want to go with their best bowlers at the start of the day but they go with Bess.
Ind 294/7 after 96 overs (Washington Sundar 60, Axar Patel 11)
The first hour is crucial for England before fatigue becomes a factor again. India will want to bat for as long as possible. Steady over from Anderson to begin the day.
The players are on the field ahead of the start of play on Day 3. India have a vital lead but England will look to wrap up things quickly. Hope floats but only just. Batting is not going to be easy.
Day 2 review: Rishabh Pant hit a defiant 101 to put India in control of the fourth and final Test against England on Friday.
India reached 294 for seven at the end of the second day in response to England’s 205. Washington Sundar was at the crease on 60 with Axar Patel on 11.
India, leading 2-1 in the series, struggled to make runs and lost crucial wickets early in the day, including skipper Virat Kohli who failed to score.
But Pant put on 113 for the seventh wicket with Sundar to hit back after the England bowlers reduced India to 146 for six at one stage.
“I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that’s the unique selling point of my game,” said Pant.
“The team plan was to get to 206, pass the England total and then get as many runs as possible.” India made it work again in the Ahmedabad stadium where they crushed England in two days in the third Test.