After completing a series win against England, India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final where they will take on New Zealand.

India reached 520 points at the end of their sixth series, winning 12 matches, losing four and drawing just one.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

“The goal-posts kept getting shifted but never mind. We deserve to be top of the table and play in the final,” India head coach Ravi Shastri said after the series win.

India will now play New Zealand in June to decide the first champion side of the longest format.

India finished as the number one team with 72.2 percentage points in the points table, the factor that determined the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points systemowing to the Covid-19 disruption.

New Zealand were the first team to ensure a place in the final with 70 percentage points. Australia finished third with 69.2 percentage points while England ended with 61.4 percentage points and in fourth position.

Table courtesy ICC