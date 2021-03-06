ISL semi-final 1st leg, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan live updates: Sylla equalises for NEU
Follow live updates of the match as the two teams aim for a place in the final.
ATK Mohun Bagan who narrowly missed out on the League Winners’ Shield will look to make for that when the face an in-form NorthEast United in the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-final on Saturday.
The Mariners have failed to win their last two matches and face a team that has not lost for nine matches since coach Khalid Jamil took over as coach.
Both coaches are known for being pragmatic and a tight tactical battle in on the cards.
The Mariners’ experience of playing in the knockout stage should give them an advantage over their rather inexperienced opponents but Khalid Jamil has got them fighting and they will give ATK Mohun Bagan a run for their money.
After a draw in the first semi-final, will we see any team taking the lead after the first legs of these two-legged ties. A cracking contest awaits
Live updates
90+4’ NorthEast United 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL! SYLLA EQUALISES! Machado’s pinpoint cross is headed in off the post by Sylla as NorthEast United draw level in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Khalid Jamil’s unbeaten run seems set to continue.
90+1’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Six minutes of stoppage time added on. Still time for NorthEast United to find the equaliser.
80’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Pronay Halder replaces Marcelinho for ATK Mohun Bagan as Antonio Habas prepares to shut up shop.
74’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Another change by Khalid Jamil. Britto is on for Suhair. NorthEast are enjoying a lot of the ball now but are struggling to create any sort of openings.
65’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Double change from Khalid Jamil. Sylla comes on for Lambot and Mashoor is on for Nim Dorjee. Ashutosh Mehta moves back into the right back role.
49’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Controversy. Gallego finds Machado with a great long ball. Arindam comes out of his line and tackles the NorthEast United forward. The referee rules it as a clean tackle as the chance goes begging. Replays show it was a close call. Big decision from the referee there.
46’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
The second half begins. No changes made by either manager.
HT: NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Half-time stats. Just two shots on target in the first half.
A close and tight first-half where David Williams moment of quality separates the two teams at the break. Very few chances for either teams but ATK Mohun Bagan have registered from the game’s first shot on target. Ashutosh Mehta hit the crossbar in the last play before the break but work for NorthEast united to do.
43’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Good response from NorthEast United to falling behind. They have pushed ahead and have ATK Mohun Bagan in their own half.
34’ NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
GOOOOAAALLLLL! DAVID WILLIAMS! Great link-up play with Roy Krishna who controls a long ball to feed his partner. Williams though wrong-foots the NorthEast defence to slot past the goalkeeper. Great goal from Williams.
32’ NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
First real opening for ATK Mohun Bagan. David Williams drops deep to receive the ball and finds Manvir’s run as he tries to get behind the NorthEast defence. However, Gurjinder deals with it well, narrowing his angle as Manvir fires wide
27’ NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Earlier in the game, Machado almost gets on the end of an Ashutosh Mehta cross. CHances have been at a premium so far.
24’ NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
First real involvement from Krishna and he shows what he’s capable of. A couple of touches help him create space and he fires his first shot of the night that blasts into the side netting. Good play.
17’ NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Both teams still figuring each other out and it’s been a cautious opening from both teams.
8’ NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Quiet start to the game as expected. Ashutosh Mehta is playing in a much advanced role tonight. A surprise choice from Khalid Jamil
1’ NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
KICK OFF! The Mariners get the second semi-final underway.
1’ NorthEast United 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
7:27 pm: Almost time!
7:20 pm: Since Khalid Jamil took over NorthEast United are unbeaten in ten games. Here’s a peek into the coaching template that has brought him so much success.
Read more: Khalid Jamil’s coaching template: Building a strong defence, micromanaging players, no switching off
7:17 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan will once again count on striker Roy Krishna to make the difference. He’s the one-man show leading them
Read more: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna, the one-man show leading a well-oiled team
7:10pm: TEAM NEWS!
Both teams make three changes to their teams. Most importantly for Highlanders, Federico Gallego returns.
Here are the teams
NorthEast United XI: Subhasish Roy (GK)(C), Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.
ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.
7:05 pm: Khalid Jamil and Antonio Habas – two pragmatic coaches go head to head in what promises to be an enticing tactical battle.
Read Preview here.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the second Indian Super League semi-final between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan. On paper, the Mariners will start as the favourites having finished higher in the table, but the Highlanders have shown they are a hard nut to crack.