After moving to the United Arab Emirates for season 13, Indian Premier League will return home for the 2021 edition, as the BCCI confirmed the schedule on Sunday.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will be hosting matches.

The season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on 30 May.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each. All matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at four out of six venues during the league stage.

IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament, the BCCI said on Sunday in a press release.

(Scroll right or swipe to view all columns)

IPL 2021 Group Stage # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 1 9-Apr MI RCB Chennai FRI 7:30 PM 2 10-Apr CSK DC Mumbai SAT 7:30 PM 3 11-Apr SRH KKR Chennai SUN 7:30 PM 4 12-Apr RR PBKS Mumbai MON 7:30 PM 5 13-Apr KKR MI Chennai TUE 7:30 PM 6 14-Apr SRH RCB Chennai WED 7:30 PM 7 15-Apr RR DC Mumbai THU 7:30 PM 8 16-Apr PBKS CSK Mumbai FRI 7:30 PM 9 17-Apr MI SRH Chennai SAT 7:30 PM 10 18-Apr RCB KKR Chennai SUN 3:30 PM 11 18-Apr DC PBKS Mumbai SUN 7:30 PM 12 19-Apr CSK RR Mumbai MON 7:30 PM 13 20-Apr DC MI Chennai TUE 7:30 PM 14 21-Apr PBKS SRH Chennai WED 3:30 PM 15 21-Apr KKR CSK Mumbai WED 7:30 PM 16 22-Apr RCB RR Mumbai THU 7:30 PM 17 23-Apr PBKS MI Chennai FRI 7:30 PM 18 24-Apr RR KKR Mumbai SAT 7:30 PM 19 25-Apr CSK RCB Mumbai SUN 3:30 PM 20 25-Apr SRH DC Chennai SUN 7:30 PM 21 26-Apr PBKS KKR Ahmedabad MON 7:30 PM 22 27-Apr DC RCB Ahmedabad TUE 7:30 PM 23 28-Apr CSK SRH Delhi WED 7:30 PM 24 29-Apr MI RR Delhi THU 3:30 PM 25 29-Apr DC KKR Ahmedabad THU 7:30 PM 26 30-Apr PBKS RCB Ahmedabad FRI 7:30 PM 27 1-May MI CSK Delhi SAT 7:30 PM 28 2-May RR SRH Delhi SUN 3:30 PM 29 2-May PBKS DC Ahmedabad SUN 7:30 PM 30 3-May KKR RCB Ahmedabad MON 7:30 PM 31 4-May SRH MI Delhi TUE 7:30 PM 32 5-May RR CSK Delhi WED 7:30 PM 33 6-May RCB PBKS Ahmedabad THU 7:30 PM 34 7-May SRH CSK Delhi FRI 7:30 PM 35 8-May KKR DC Ahmedabad SAT 3:30 PM 36 8-May RR MI Delhi SAT 7:30 PM 37 9-May CSK PBKS Bengaluru SUN 3:30 PM 38 9-May RCB SRH Kolkata SUN 7:30 PM 39 10-May MI KKR Bengaluru MON 7:30 PM 40 11-May DC RR Kolkata TUE 7:30 PM 41 12-May CSK KKR Bengaluru WED 7:30 PM 42 13-May MI PBKS Bengaluru THU 3:30 PM 43 13-May SRH RR Kolkata THU 7:30 PM 44 14-May RCB DC Kolkata FRI 7:30 PM 45 15-May KKR PBKS Bengaluru SAT 7:30 PM 46 16-May RR RCB Kolkata SUN 3:30 PM 47 16-May CSK MI Bengaluru SUN 7:30 PM 48 17-May DC SRH Kolkata MON 7:30 PM 49 18-May KKR RR Bengaluru TUE 7:30 PM 50 19-May SRH PBKS Bengaluru WED 7:30 PM 51 20-May RCB MI Kolkata THU 7:30 PM 52 21-May KKR SRH Bengaluru FRI 3:30 PM 53 21-May DC CSK Kolkata FRI 7:30 PM 54 22-May PBKS RR Bengaluru SAT 7:30 PM 55 23-May MI DC Kolkata SUN 3:30 PM 56 23-May RCB CSK Kolkata SUN 7:30 PM All times in IST