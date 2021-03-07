After moving to the United Arab Emirates for season 13, Indian Premier League will return home for the 2021 edition, as the BCCI confirmed the schedule on Sunday.
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will be hosting matches.
The season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on 30 May.
Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each. All matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at four out of six venues during the league stage.
IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament, the BCCI said on Sunday in a press release.
IPL 2021 Group Stage
|#
|Date
|Team1
|Team 2
|VENUE
|DAY
|TIME
|1
|9-Apr
|MI
|RCB
|Chennai
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|2
|10-Apr
|CSK
|DC
|Mumbai
|SAT
|7:30 PM
|3
|11-Apr
|SRH
|KKR
|Chennai
|SUN
|7:30 PM
|4
|12-Apr
|RR
|PBKS
|Mumbai
|MON
|7:30 PM
|5
|13-Apr
|KKR
|MI
|Chennai
|TUE
|7:30 PM
|6
|14-Apr
|SRH
|RCB
|Chennai
|WED
|7:30 PM
|7
|15-Apr
|RR
|DC
|Mumbai
|THU
|7:30 PM
|8
|16-Apr
|PBKS
|CSK
|Mumbai
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|9
|17-Apr
|MI
|SRH
|Chennai
|SAT
|7:30 PM
|10
|18-Apr
|RCB
|KKR
|Chennai
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|11
|18-Apr
|DC
|PBKS
|Mumbai
|SUN
|7:30 PM
|12
|19-Apr
|CSK
|RR
|Mumbai
|MON
|7:30 PM
|13
|20-Apr
|DC
|MI
|Chennai
|TUE
|7:30 PM
|14
|21-Apr
|PBKS
|SRH
|Chennai
|WED
|3:30 PM
|15
|21-Apr
|KKR
|CSK
|Mumbai
|WED
|7:30 PM
|16
|22-Apr
|RCB
|RR
|Mumbai
|THU
|7:30 PM
|17
|23-Apr
|PBKS
|MI
|Chennai
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|18
|24-Apr
|RR
|KKR
|Mumbai
|SAT
|7:30 PM
|19
|25-Apr
|CSK
|RCB
|Mumbai
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|20
|25-Apr
|SRH
|DC
|Chennai
|SUN
|7:30 PM
|21
|26-Apr
|PBKS
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|MON
|7:30 PM
|22
|27-Apr
|DC
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|TUE
|7:30 PM
|23
|28-Apr
|CSK
|SRH
|Delhi
|WED
|7:30 PM
|24
|29-Apr
|MI
|RR
|Delhi
|THU
|3:30 PM
|25
|29-Apr
|DC
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|THU
|7:30 PM
|26
|30-Apr
|PBKS
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|27
|1-May
|MI
|CSK
|Delhi
|SAT
|7:30 PM
|28
|2-May
|RR
|SRH
|Delhi
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|29
|2-May
|PBKS
|DC
|Ahmedabad
|SUN
|7:30 PM
|30
|3-May
|KKR
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|MON
|7:30 PM
|31
|4-May
|SRH
|MI
|Delhi
|TUE
|7:30 PM
|32
|5-May
|RR
|CSK
|Delhi
|WED
|7:30 PM
|33
|6-May
|RCB
|PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|THU
|7:30 PM
|34
|7-May
|SRH
|CSK
|Delhi
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|35
|8-May
|KKR
|DC
|Ahmedabad
|SAT
|3:30 PM
|36
|8-May
|RR
|MI
|Delhi
|SAT
|7:30 PM
|37
|9-May
|CSK
|PBKS
|Bengaluru
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|38
|9-May
|RCB
|SRH
|Kolkata
|SUN
|7:30 PM
|39
|10-May
|MI
|KKR
|Bengaluru
|MON
|7:30 PM
|40
|11-May
|DC
|RR
|Kolkata
|TUE
|7:30 PM
|41
|12-May
|CSK
|KKR
|Bengaluru
|WED
|7:30 PM
|42
|13-May
|MI
|PBKS
|Bengaluru
|THU
|3:30 PM
|43
|13-May
|SRH
|RR
|Kolkata
|THU
|7:30 PM
|44
|14-May
|RCB
|DC
|Kolkata
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|45
|15-May
|KKR
|PBKS
|Bengaluru
|SAT
|7:30 PM
|46
|16-May
|RR
|RCB
|Kolkata
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|47
|16-May
|CSK
|MI
|Bengaluru
|SUN
|7:30 PM
|48
|17-May
|DC
|SRH
|Kolkata
|MON
|7:30 PM
|49
|18-May
|KKR
|RR
|Bengaluru
|TUE
|7:30 PM
|50
|19-May
|SRH
|PBKS
|Bengaluru
|WED
|7:30 PM
|51
|20-May
|RCB
|MI
|Kolkata
|THU
|7:30 PM
|52
|21-May
|KKR
|SRH
|Bengaluru
|FRI
|3:30 PM
|53
|21-May
|DC
|CSK
|Kolkata
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|54
|22-May
|PBKS
|RR
|Bengaluru
|SAT
|7:30 PM
|55
|23-May
|MI
|DC
|Kolkata
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|56
|23-May
|RCB
|CSK
|Kolkata
|SUN
|7:30 PM
IPL 2021 Playoffs
|Match No
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|57
|TUE
|25-May-21
|07:30 PM
|AHMEDABAD
|QUALIFIER 1
|58
|WED
|26-May-21
|07:30 PM
|AHMEDABAD
|ELIMINATOR
|59
|FRI
|28-May-21
|07:30 PM
|AHMEDABAD
|QUALIFIER 2
|60
|SUN
|30-May-21
|07:30 PM
|AHMEDABAD
|FINALMAt