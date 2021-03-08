Delhi Capitals’ search for an elusive Indian Premier League title will restart in 2021 with a match against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on 10 April.

With teams playing their group stage matches at neutral venues this season, DC will be posted in Mumbai for their first three games.

Interestingly, DC and CSK will have two matches remaining when KKR and SRH are done with the 14 matches of their group stage campaign. Their next two matches will be in Chennai, followed by four at the new stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise will move to Kolkata for their last five matches.

DC had their best season in IPL last year, finishing runners-up after a defeat against MI in the final. The IPL 2020 title clash will, incidentally, be their 14th match.

Also read:

IPL 2021 complete schedule: MI vs RCB in Chennai to kickstart season

IPL 2021: From CSK to RCB – a closer look at squads after a record-breaking player auction

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. The league will kick off in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 DC Schedule # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 2 10-Apr CSK DC Mumbai SAT 7:30 PM 7 15-Apr RR DC Mumbai THU 7:30 PM 11 18-Apr DC PBKS Mumbai SUN 7:30 PM 13 20-Apr DC MI Chennai TUE 7:30 PM 20 25-Apr SRH DC Chennai SUN 7:30 PM 22 27-Apr DC RCB Ahmedabad TUE 7:30 PM 25 29-Apr DC KKR Ahmedabad THU 7:30 PM 29 2-May PBKS DC Ahmedabad SUN 7:30 PM 35 8-May KKR DC Ahmedabad SAT 3:30 PM 40 11-May DC RR Kolkata TUE 7:30 PM 44 14-May RCB DC Kolkata FRI 7:30 PM 48 17-May DC SRH Kolkata MON 7:30 PM 53 21-May DC CSK Kolkata FRI 7:30 PM 55 23-May MI DC Kolkata SUN 3:30 PM

The Indian Summer is back 💙



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds 🤩



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? 🤔#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021