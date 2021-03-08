Defending champions and the tournament’s most successful franchise Mumbai Indians will be involved in the curtain-raiser for Indian Premier League 2021 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on 9 April.

That will be the first of five matches MI play in Chennai with teams playing their league-stage fixtures at neutral venues. From Chennai, where they could play on potentially low and slow wickets, it could be more of the same for their next four matches in Delhi. The team will finish with three matches in Bengaluru followed by two in Kolkata.

Having defended their title successfully in 2020, Rohit Sharma-led MI will be gunning for an unprecedented three championships in a row.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each.

IPL 2021 MI schedule # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 1 9-Apr MI RCB Chennai FRI 7:30 PM 5 13-Apr KKR MI Chennai TUE 7:30 PM 9 17-Apr MI SRH Chennai SAT 7:30 PM 13 20-Apr DC MI Chennai TUE 7:30 PM 17 23-Apr PBKS MI Chennai FRI 7:30 PM 24 29-Apr MI RR Delhi THU 3:30 PM 27 1-May MI CSK Delhi SAT 7:30 PM 31 4-May SRH MI Delhi TUE 7:30 PM 36 8-May RR MI Delhi SAT 7:30 PM 39 10-May MI KKR Bengaluru MON 7:30 PM 42 13-May MI PBKS Bengaluru THU 3:30 PM 47 16-May CSK MI Bengaluru SUN 7:30 PM 51 20-May RCB MI Kolkata THU 7:30 PM 55 23-May MI DC Kolkata SUN 3:30 PM