Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9 — the season’s curtain-raiser.

With teams playing at neutral venues, RCB will play their first three matches at Chepauk before moving to Mumbai for their next two matches. Their next four matches will be at the new stadium in Ahmedabad and from there the Virat Kohli-led franchise will travel to Kolkata for their last five group matches. A tasty fixture against MS Dhoni’s CSK will be their 14th and final league fixture of the season.

RCB finished their 2020 season by reaching the playoffs, where they lost in the Eliminator.

Also read:

IPL 2021 complete schedule: MI vs RCB in Chennai to kickstart season

IPL 2021: From CSK to RCB – a closer look at squads after a record-breaking player auction

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each.

IPL 2021 RCB squad # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 1 9-Apr MI RCB Chennai FRI 7:30 PM 6 14-Apr SRH RCB Chennai WED 7:30 PM 10 18-Apr RCB KKR Chennai SUN 3:30 PM 16 22-Apr RCB RR Mumbai THU 7:30 PM 19 25-Apr CSK RCB Mumbai SUN 3:30 PM 22 27-Apr DC RCB Ahmedabad TUE 7:30 PM 26 30-Apr PBKS RCB Ahmedabad FRI 7:30 PM 30 3-May KKR RCB Ahmedabad MON 7:30 PM 33 6-May RCB PBKS Ahmedabad THU 7:30 PM 38 9-May RCB SRH Kolkata SUN 7:30 PM 44 14-May RCB DC Kolkata FRI 7:30 PM 46 16-May RR RCB Kolkata SUN 3:30 PM 51 20-May RCB MI Kolkata THU 7:30 PM 56 23-May RCB CSK Kolkata SUN 7:30 PM

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! 🤩



Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?🤔#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021