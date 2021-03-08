Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9 — the season’s curtain-raiser.
With teams playing at neutral venues, RCB will play their first three matches at Chepauk before moving to Mumbai for their next two matches. Their next four matches will be at the new stadium in Ahmedabad and from there the Virat Kohli-led franchise will travel to Kolkata for their last five group matches. A tasty fixture against MS Dhoni’s CSK will be their 14th and final league fixture of the season.
RCB finished their 2020 season by reaching the playoffs, where they lost in the Eliminator.
IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.
“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each.
IPL 2021 RCB squad
|#
|Date
|Team1
|Team 2
|VENUE
|DAY
|TIME
|1
|9-Apr
|MI
|RCB
|Chennai
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|6
|14-Apr
|SRH
|RCB
|Chennai
|WED
|7:30 PM
|10
|18-Apr
|RCB
|KKR
|Chennai
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|16
|22-Apr
|RCB
|RR
|Mumbai
|THU
|7:30 PM
|19
|25-Apr
|CSK
|RCB
|Mumbai
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|22
|27-Apr
|DC
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|TUE
|7:30 PM
|26
|30-Apr
|PBKS
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|30
|3-May
|KKR
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|MON
|7:30 PM
|33
|6-May
|RCB
|PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|THU
|7:30 PM
|38
|9-May
|RCB
|SRH
|Kolkata
|SUN
|7:30 PM
|44
|14-May
|RCB
|DC
|Kolkata
|FRI
|7:30 PM
|46
|16-May
|RR
|RCB
|Kolkata
|SUN
|3:30 PM
|51
|20-May
|RCB
|MI
|Kolkata
|THU
|7:30 PM
|56
|23-May
|RCB
|CSK
|Kolkata
|SUN
|7:30 PM
RCB squad for IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Virat Kohli
|Mohammed Siraj
|AB de Villiers
|Washington Sundar
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Navdeep Saini
|Josh Phillipe
|Harshal Patel (trade)
|Pavan Deshpande
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|Daniel Sams (trade)
|Sachin Baby
|Pavan Deshpande
|Kona Srikar Bharat
|Kyle Jamieson
|Rajat Patidar
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|Glenn Maxwell
|Adam Zampa
|Dan Christian
|Kane Richardson
|Suyash Prabhudesai