India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan qualified for the main draw of the $890,920 ATP Qatar Open in Doha on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Slovakia’s Norbert Gambos.

Ramkumar will face world No 43 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the opening round of the Qatar Open on Monday. The 26-year-old is now guaranteed to win 12 ATP points and $11,270 in prize money.

Meanwhile, India No 1 Ankita Raina lost in the second qualifying round for the WTA event in Mexico as she went down 0-6, 1-6 to Leonie Kungin of Switzerland.

Ankita had notched up an impressive victory in her opening round as she defeated former world No 5 Sara Errani 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.