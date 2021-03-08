The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah announced on Sunday that the women’s cricket team will play Test cricket again after seven years.

The last time India played Test cricket was in 2014 when they played one match in England and then one in South Africa.

“On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again,” Shah tweeted on Monday.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the match is set to take place when India tour England in the summer.

The women’s team returned to international action after a gap of one year when they took on South Africa in the first of ODIs on Sunday in Lucknow.

Test cricket in the women’s game has been played in recent times only between England and Australia as a part of an all-format Ashes series.

India's last year of Test cricket Series When Where Winner Result India in England Test Match Aug 2014 Wormsley India 1-0 (1) South Africa in India Test Match Nov 2014 Mysore India 1-0 (1)

The last five women's Tests Host Result Margin Opposition Ground Start Date ENG draw - v AUS Taunton 18 Jul 2019 AUS draw - v ENG Sydney 9 Nov 2017 ENG lost 161 runs v AUS Canterbury 11 Aug 2015 IND won inns & 34 runs v SA Mysore 16 Nov 2014 ENG lost 6 wickets v IND Wormsley 13 Aug 2014 via ESPNCricinfo

