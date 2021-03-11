India have built on good momentum after a comprehensive series-levelling win and will look to gain the upper-hand when Mithali Raj and Co take on South Africa in the third One-day International of the ongoing five-match series in Lucknow on Friday.

After losing the series-opener by eight wickets, India crushed South Africa by nine wickets to draw level and the side would look to carry on the momentum. For Sune Luus and Co, the task will be to bounce back just like India did and play the next match on a fresh slate.

They rediscovered their rhythm after being way from international cricket for a year and this showed in the performance. The rustiness that was apparent in the series-opener was shaken off in the second outing by the hosts and they will look to continue in the same vein.

The Indian bowlers led the way in the second match after an ordinary outing in the opener to bowl out South Africa women for a below-par 157.

Second ODI: Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana embody the belief that helped India script comeback win

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami picked up 4/42 and was ably supported by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37) and Mansi Joshi (2/23) as India bowled out South Africa in 41 overs.

“It was pretty challenging because I was coming back after a year, and playing a competitive side like South Africa. I was just trying to hit the ball on the right areas,” Goswami had said of her performance.

Then Smriti Mandhana (80 off 64 balls) and Punam Raut (62 off 89) shared an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the second wicket as India comfortably chased down the target in 28.4 overs.

Goswami’s form will be crucial to India’s chances with the ball and they will hope the rest of the batting also gets some game time under their belt, especially opener Jemimah Rodrigues who has been dismissed cheaply in the first two matches.

For South Africa, skipper Sane Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) were a positive with the bat. Their 60-run third wicket stand was a saving grace.

The match starts at 9 AM IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports and Hotstar

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.