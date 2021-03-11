Indian women’s team star batter Smriti Mandhana on Thursday said it is “easier to calculate an innings” when a side is batting second with a target to achieve.

India are currently engaged in a five-match ODI series against South Africa and in the second match, Mandhana had scored an unbeaten 80 to help her side to a nine-wicket victory.

“Whenever I go out to bat, I just have one target, and that is to make India win the match. And that’s the only thing I keep thinking about,” Mandhana said during a pre-match press conference.

“When they (opponents) have runs on the board, it is easier to calculate your innings. Not that I like batting first or second.

“I like batting in any given conditions. Just to win the match for India is something I keep thinking about whether we are batting first or second,” she added.

With her knock in the previous match, Mandhana became the first player to score 10 consecutive 50s in ODI run chases but on the eve of the third ODI, the cricketer said she was not aware of it.

“I got to know after the second ODI that I was the first to achieve the feat...”

The win in the last match helped India level the series at 1-1 after losing the opener here.

With PTI inputs