India vs England, 1st T20I live: Eoin Morgan elects to bowl first; India rest Rohit Sharma
All the live updates from the first T20I between India and England.
Live updates
Hardik Pandya: It has been a long time since I have bowled but in this series, I am going to bowl.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma has been rested. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back in
Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
England Playing XI: No Moeen Ali.
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Big news: Rohit Sharma will be resting for the first couple of games. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul to open the innings.
India skipper Virat Kohli: Probably would have bowled first as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor.
Toss: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England are going to have a bowl first. They expect the pitch to play good throughout the game.
Pitch: We have moved away from the red soil pitches and we have a black soil pitch for the T20I. It should be pretty good for batting and a score of around 170-180 is expected to be par for the course.
6.19 pm: India skipper Virat Kohli wants to see his side take things up a gear while England Twenty20 skipper Eoin Morgan feels the series against India was an “extremely exciting” challenge that would help the team prepare for the World Cup later this year.
It’s still early days but a chance for two sides that will be contenders during the T20 World Cup later this year to test out combinations against quality opposition.
The five-match series starts will also be the only opportunity for a full-strength England squad to play together before the World Cup in India in October-November due to scheduling demands, Morgan said.
England – the top-ranked T20 side – are coming off the back of a woeful Test series that saw the team crumble to a 3-1 defeat after winning the first game.
But the T20 squad will include in-form top-order batsman Dawid Malan, the Curran brothers and Jason Roy, who were not part of the series loss.
Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, who both left the Test tour partway through the series in line with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s rotation policy, are also back for the T20 series.
Morgan was hopeful the series would allow the squad to “learn a huge amount from this tour and then have time to improve”.
“Certainly with one eye on the World Cup in seven months time, it is an opportunity to try and replicate teams and roles within the side that we might need to iron out before we get to the World Cup.”
The T20 Indian Premier League, which will begin in India on April 9, would play a big role in helping the England players prepare for the tournament, he added.