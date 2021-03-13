ISL Final, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan as it happened: Mumbai City FC win the title
Follow live updates from the final as the two teams fight to be this season’s champions
One hundred and fourteen games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles until now! The match that lends meaning to every single touch taken so far in what has been an exciting Indian Super League season, will be played out at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.
When Mumbai City FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the summit clash, there will be no more complex equations in play. The winner takes home the trophy. It’s as simple as that!
The two teams who finished level on points at the top of the table overcame stiff challenges in the semi-finals to earn the right to fight for the crown.
Mumbai City who won both matches between the two teams during the league stage will have slight advantage but anything can happen in a final.
FT: Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
THE MOMENT!
ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna is the Hero of the League (Player of the tournament).
NorthEast United’s Apuia wins the Emerging player of the year award!
Igor Angulo wins the ISL Golden Boot for the 2020-’21 season.
MUMBAI CITY FC ARE CHAMPIONS! Bipin Singh’s late winner settles the contest.
90+3’ Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Marcelinho dances past defenders to unleash a shot but Amrinder collects it. Mumbai are almost there.
90’ Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! BIPIN SINGH WINS THE ISL FOR MUMBAI CITY FC!
Arindam with a howler. He tries to control the ball but Ogbeche robs him, then controls the ball and lays it on a plate for Bipin Singh who produces a precise finish. What a moment for the Indian
85’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Changes by both managers. Cy Goddard has come on for Hugo Boumous for Mumbai. Jayesh Rane has replaced Lenny Rodrigues for the Mariners.
74’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
OFF THE BAR! Amrinder nearly made a mess of the shot but it bounces out off the woodwork.
58’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
What a miss! Great play from Boumous to turn and lay off Le Fondre for a shot. His shot is parried by the goalkeeper back in Boumous’ path who blazes over. Mumbai should have taken the lead there.
46’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Second half begins. Mohamed Rakip has come on for Ranawade for Mumbai.
HT: Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
The referee brings the first half to a close. A strange half. Two mistakes leading to two goals. No team quite at their best and a long injury delay at the end of that first half. Amey Ranawade has gone off with an injury for Mumbai and it’s all to play for in the second half.
45+8’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Good news is that Amey Ranawade is back on his feet but he continues to be attended by the medical staff.
45’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
There’s an injury delay at the moment and the players’ reaction tells you that it’s a bit serious. Amey Ranawade the player injured. Hope the player is fine. There’s an ambulance on the field
41’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Both teams would want to improve on those percentages there. Both teams lacking a rhythm to their play at the moment
29’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
OHH DEAR! Mumbai are level and ATK Mohun Bagan have returned the favour with a horrible own goal. A goal kick is headed past his own goalkeeper by Tiri and we are all square
29’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
18’ Mumbai City FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
GOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL! DAVID WILLIAMS! Roy Krishna robs Jahouh allowing Williams to slot home to give Mariners the lead against the run of play. Poor from Mumbai there.
11’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Mumbai denied a penalty? Bipin was pulled back in the box there but the referee is not interested. Did he go down too easily? We have an early controversial moment here.
8’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Good start from Mumbai City FC who have bossed the possession in the opening exchanges. No attempts on target for either side so far but Lobera will be the happier of the two managers
1’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
KICK OFF! The action begins at Fatorda
7:15 pm: TEAM NEWS - No Ogbeche for Mumbai City FC
Here are the teams!
Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.
ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).
7:05 pm: The Islanders have already beaten the Mariners to the League Winners’ Shield, but can they do the double and win the main prize as well?
READ PREVIEW: Can Antonio Habas’ ATK Mohun Bagan stop all-conquering Mumbai City FC?
7:00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The two best teams this season will fight it out for the ultimate prize. Can Sergio Lobera finally win his first title or will Antonio Habas become an ISL champion for the third time? Follow live updates here.