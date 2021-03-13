FT: Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

THE MOMENT!

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna is the Hero of the League (Player of the tournament).

NorthEast United’s Apuia wins the Emerging player of the year award!

Igor Angulo wins the ISL Golden Boot for the 2020-’21 season.

MUMBAI CITY FC ARE CHAMPIONS! Bipin Singh’s late winner settles the contest.

90+3’ Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Marcelinho dances past defenders to unleash a shot but Amrinder collects it. Mumbai are almost there.

90’ Mumbai City FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! BIPIN SINGH WINS THE ISL FOR MUMBAI CITY FC!

Arindam with a howler. He tries to control the ball but Ogbeche robs him, then controls the ball and lays it on a plate for Bipin Singh who produces a precise finish. What a moment for the Indian

85’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Changes by both managers. Cy Goddard has come on for Hugo Boumous for Mumbai. Jayesh Rane has replaced Lenny Rodrigues for the Mariners.

74’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

OFF THE BAR! Amrinder nearly made a mess of the shot but it bounces out off the woodwork.

58’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

What a miss! Great play from Boumous to turn and lay off Le Fondre for a shot. His shot is parried by the goalkeeper back in Boumous’ path who blazes over. Mumbai should have taken the lead there.

46’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Second half begins. Mohamed Rakip has come on for Ranawade for Mumbai.

HT: Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

The referee brings the first half to a close. A strange half. Two mistakes leading to two goals. No team quite at their best and a long injury delay at the end of that first half. Amey Ranawade has gone off with an injury for Mumbai and it’s all to play for in the second half.

45+8’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Good news is that Amey Ranawade is back on his feet but he continues to be attended by the medical staff.

45’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

There’s an injury delay at the moment and the players’ reaction tells you that it’s a bit serious. Amey Ranawade the player injured. Hope the player is fine. There’s an ambulance on the field

41’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Both teams would want to improve on those percentages there. Both teams lacking a rhythm to their play at the moment

29’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

OHH DEAR! Mumbai are level and ATK Mohun Bagan have returned the favour with a horrible own goal. A goal kick is headed past his own goalkeeper by Tiri and we are all square

29’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

18’ Mumbai City FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

GOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL! DAVID WILLIAMS! Roy Krishna robs Jahouh allowing Williams to slot home to give Mariners the lead against the run of play. Poor from Mumbai there.

11’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai denied a penalty? Bipin was pulled back in the box there but the referee is not interested. Did he go down too easily? We have an early controversial moment here.

8’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Good start from Mumbai City FC who have bossed the possession in the opening exchanges. No attempts on target for either side so far but Lobera will be the happier of the two managers

1’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

KICK OFF! The action begins at Fatorda

7:15 pm: TEAM NEWS - No Ogbeche for Mumbai City FC

Here are the teams!

Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

7:05 pm: The Islanders have already beaten the Mariners to the League Winners’ Shield, but can they do the double and win the main prize as well?

READ PREVIEW: Can Antonio Habas’ ATK Mohun Bagan stop all-conquering Mumbai City FC?

7:00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The two best teams this season will fight it out for the ultimate prize. Can Sergio Lobera finally win his first title or will Antonio Habas become an ISL champion for the third time? Follow live updates here.