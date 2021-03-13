Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final on Saturday.

Bipin Singh scored in the 90th minute to seal the result in Mumbai City FC’s favour at the Fatorda Stadium.

Earlier, David Williams struck the game’s opener in the 18th minute to put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead, while Jose Luis Espinosa Arroya found the equaliser for the Mumbai outfit in the 29th minute.

Both the teams came into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage.

Mumbai City FC also prevailed on both occasions against the Kolkata side in the league stages including the final league match which handed them the top finish and the Asian Champions League berth.

Here’s how people reacted to the win:

Congratulations to @MumbaiCityFC on a well deserved victory in the finals of the @IndSuperLeague even better to have you join @bengalurufc as the only clubs to top the league and win the finals. Look forward to facing you next season - hard luck @Mohun_Bagan — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 13, 2021

Amchi Team. Amchi City. Amchi Trophy! Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 13, 2021

Well done @MumbaiCityFC for the double! Incredible achievement in a challenging season, and they certainly made us all part of their grand plan. #MCFC #ISL #HeroISL #IndianFootball — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) March 13, 2021

Congratulations to @MumbaiCityFC for winning the #HeroISLFinal 🏆 Thank you to all the organizers for delivering a remarkable competition under such challenging circumstances👏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DghhX1zmIV — Gerard Nus (@NusGerard) March 13, 2021

I was too young to celebrate Mahindra United win it, I was never fortunate enough to see Mumbai FC reach the top. However, here we are. I can finally say, see and celebrate this. A MUMBAI CLUB IS CHAMPIONS OF INDIA. All my life I’ve waited for this. I love you @MumbaiCityFC ❤️ — Tushar (@ItsTSYouKnow) March 13, 2021

Congratulations to @SergioLobera1 & all @MumbaiCityFC on winning their first @IndSuperLeague title. Deserved over the season.

Condolences to everyone @atkmohunbaganfc, fought hard and just a bit unlucky. No doubt you’ll be back challenging for the title again next season! — Iain Hume (@Humey_7) March 13, 2021

The Shield winners and now the Hero ISL champions as well. What a season for @MumbaiCityFC 👏🏻🏆 #MCFCATKMB . Caught a glimpse of Jahouh there. Lovely gesture by him with the Amey jersey❤️ — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) March 13, 2021

Mumbai do the ISL and IPL double!

Add the #ISL League Winners Shield and it's a treble. Congratulations @SergioLobera1 and team @MumbaiCityFC 🙌 #HeroISLFinal — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) March 13, 2021

Mumbai, City of Champions.



That's it. — Clive (@_vanillawallah) March 13, 2021

Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC

No shame in admitting they were the best team through the season. Like real champions turned things around at the business end after a slip up towards end of the season.#HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball #ISL — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) March 13, 2021

Mumbai City FC are the second team in ISL history to win the ISL Title after finishing top of the league. Peak Quality and Entertainment. Sergio Lobera and his men. Congratulations!#IndianFootball #HeroISL #ISL — Sayak Dipta (@sayakdd28) March 13, 2021

No Indian deserved to hit the winner more than Bipin Singh in the final. He is the breakout star of the season. Love you, Bipin. ❤️💙#ISL #MCFCATKMB @MumbaiCityFC — T.N. Raghu (@tnrags) March 13, 2021

City Football Group in its debut season in #IndianFootball bags the top League title #ISL



CFG entry has brought a sea change to #MumbaiCity



For City Football Group #HeroISL is the first major league title outside #PremierLeague @ManCity



Congratulations #CityFootballGroup — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 13, 2021