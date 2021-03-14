If Rashid Khan plays every match in an Indian Premier League season, where his franchise reaches the final through the longest route possible, he would bowl a total of 68 overs over two months.

But, on Sunday, he became the bowler to send down the most number of deliveries in a single Test, with a total of 99.2 overs – the most by a bowler in a Test since 1998.

And he returned a career best wicket haul to go with it too as Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan level their two-match series against Zimbabwe with a hard fought victory in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Most overs bowled in a Test since 2000 Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Opposition Ground Start Date Rashid 99.2 20 275 11 2.76 v ZiIM Abu Dhabi 10 Mar 2021 Warne 98.0 25 231 8 2.35 v SA Cape Town 8 Mar 2002 Murali 97.0 28 145 7 1.49 v ENG Galle 22 Feb 2001 Murali 96.0 46 124 8 1.29 v ENG Kandy 10 Dec 2003 Lyon 94.0 38 140 5 1.48 v SA Adelaide 22 Nov 2012 via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

The 22-year-old continued his fairytale rise at international level with 7-137 in a marathon 62.5 overs effort to end Zimbabwe’s resistance-packed second innings on 365, soon after lunch on the fifth and final day.

That gave Afghanistan 108 runs to win in 45 overs which they achieved for the loss of four wickets, two each to pacer Blessing Muzarabani and spinner Ryan Burl.

But Rahmat Shah with 58 and Ibrahim Zadran 29 ensured Afghanistan achieved the target to win by six wickets and level the series at 1-1.

Zimbabwe won the first Test – also in Abu Dhabi – by ten wickets. The two teams now play a three-match Twenty20 international series on the same venue from March 17.

Rashid, whose previous best of 6-49 came against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2019, finished the match with figures of 11-275, his second ten wicket haul in five Tests.

But the wily spinner had to overcome a tough eighth wicket stand of 187 – a new record stand for Zimbabwe in all Tests – between skipper Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano.

Williams was left stranded on 151 which came in 465 minutes of defiant batting, his highest score in the format.

William’s previous best of 119 was against New Zealand at Bulawayo five years ago.

Tiripano was unlucky to miss on a well deserved hundred by five runs when he was trapped leg-before by Rashid on the stroke of lunch.

Tiripano, whose previous highest of 49 not out came in the same Test as Williams’s, hit 16 boundaries in a 261-minute defiance.

The Williams-Tiripano stand broke the previous highest eighth wicket stand for Zimbabwe of 168 between Heath Streak and Andy Blignaut made against the West Indies at Harare in 2003.

They also took the game to the fifth day after Zimbabwe were 142-6 on day four, having been forced to follow on after being dismissed for 287 in their first innings.

Williams added another 33 for the ninth wicket with Muzarabani (17) but Zimbabwe lost the last two wickets in the space of three runs.

Afghanistan had made a mammoth 545-4 declared with Hashmatullah Shahidi compiling an unbeaten 200 and skipper Asghar Afghan 164.

This was Afghanistan’s third win in six Tests, while a Test series win remains elusive for Zimbabwe since beating Bangladesh at home in 2004.

Most overs bowled in a Test since 1980:



Muttiah Muralitharan 🇱🇰 113.5 v ENG The Oval 1998

Saqlain Mushtaq 🇵🇰 107.2 v SL Colombo 1997

Abdul Qadir 🇵🇰 104.4 v ENG Karachi 1987

Rashid Khan 🇦🇫 99.2 v ZIM Abu Dhabi 2021

Shane Warne 🇦🇺 98.0 v SA Cape Town 2002#AFGvZIM — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 14, 2021

Rashid Khan's 99.2 overs in this match is the most by a bowler in a Test since 1998 - Muttiah Muralitharan SL v Eng at The Oval (113.5-41-220-16). — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) March 14, 2021

Finishes with 99.2 overs. — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) March 14, 2021

So Rashid Khan bowls 99.2 overs in this Test.

Before him, the last player to bowl as many or more overs in a Test match was Muttiah Muralitharan against England on 27-31 Aug 1998. It was the last Test match played before Rashid Khan was officially born (on 20 Sep 1998).#AFGvZIM — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 14, 2021

Afghanistan has now won Test matches against...

- Ireland by 7 wickets at Dehradun on 18 Mar 2019

- Bangladesh by 224 runs at Chittagong on 9 Sep 2019

- Zimbabwe by 6 wickets at Abu Dhabi on 14 Mar 2021#AfgvZim — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 14, 2021

Most overs bowled in back to back innings when enforcing the follow on

118.0 - George Giffen - 1894 - aus v eng

105.0 - Jim Laker - 1957 - eng v wi

99.2 - RASHID KHAN - 2021 - AFG v ZIMB

97.4 - Abdul Qadir - 1987 - pak v eng



* In 1885 Bobby Peel bowled 146.1 four ball overs https://t.co/uIM8eROT7p — Swamp (@sirswampthing) March 14, 2021

(With inputs from AFP)