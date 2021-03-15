Darren Bravo hit 102 while Shai Hope and skipper Kieron Pollard made half centuries as West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final One-Day International on Sunday.

West Indies chased down their target of 275 with nine balls to spare, swept the series 3-0 to follow their 2-1 win in the Twenty20 matches.

Evin Lewis was the first man out, bowled for 13 by Suranga Lakmal (2/56) in the fifth over. The early wobble continued as Jason Mohammed was bowled for 8 by Wanindu Hasaranga (1/49).

Unfortunately for the Sri Lankans, a 109-run stand between Shai Hope and Darren Bravo put the hosts back on course from there.

At 148/2 the West Indies were cruising but the fall of Hope for 64 to Perera opened the door for Sri Lanka.

Nicholas Pooran blasted a quickfire 15 off 8, including two sixes, before perishing to Gunathilaka in the 35th.

With the West Indies needing 106 runs off the final 15 overs, the match was in the balance.

Pollard (53*) and Bravo took it away from Sri Lanka from there. Pollard helped himself to three consecutive fours off Lakmal in the 37th over to relieve the scoreboard pressure and Bravo started to up his run-rate.

He slammed Lakshan Sandakan over long-off for six in the 38th before tickling Hasaranga down the legside for four in the 43rd to move into the 90s. In the 45th he raised his fourth ODI century with another clip past fine leg. He perished in the 47th over to Lakmal, caught brilliantly by a leaping Karunaratne at extra cover for 102.

An unbeaten 53 from Pollard in the company of Jason Holder (14*) saw the West Indies home from there.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 274/6 thanks largely to half-centuries from Ashen Bandara (55*) and Hasaranga (80*).

Both sides will now play two Tests, starting next Sunday.

What better Mastercard Priceless Moment than with an ODI Century from Darren Bravo!💯 #MastercardPricelessMoment #WIvSL #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/u1NzjlYd2H — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 14, 2021

Brief scores of the third and final One-Day International of the series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday:

Sri Lanka 274-6 (W. Hasaranga 80 n.o.; A. Bandara 55 n.o.) v West Indies 276-5 (Bravo 102, Hope 64, Pollard 53 n.o.)

Result: West Indies won by 5 wickets

Series 3-0

Toss: West Indies