India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah announced on Monday that he is married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Bumrah had been released from India’s bio-bubble in February after he had made a request to Board of Control for Cricket in India ahead of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad owing to personal reasons. The fast bowler was not available for selection for the fourth Test. He is also not a part of the ongoing T20I series against world No 1 England.

“Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” Bumrah tweeted.

According to a report in Sportstar, the wedding ceremony was held in Goa, and was attended by close friends and family members.

Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

