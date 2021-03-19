The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against England, with Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and Prasidh Krishna featuring in the 18-member group.

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw and Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal, who lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their sensational run at the top of their batting orders, were not included in the squad. The young openers had top-scored in the tournament, with 827 and 737 runs respectively.

Here’s India’s squad for the ODI series against England:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England’s tour of India, 2020/21 – ODI series Date Match Venue 23rd March 1st ODI Pune 26th March 2nd ODI Pune 28th March 3rd ODI Pune

India’s ODI squad that was named for the Australia series: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan (added as a late backup).