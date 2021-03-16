The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, in keeping with his tradition, asked golfers participating in the PGA Tour’s The Players Championship to casually drop weird phrases into their interviews with hilarious results.

The idea of the segment called ‘Drop It in’ is to slip in the funny phrases into regular interviews casually.

Golf pros such as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau were saying things like: ‘I’m just a corndog living a hot dog life’ and “Simple truth is, we have the meets’

The American comedian had previously done a similar segment with tennis players at the 2019 US Open, where players like Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas were dropping in phrases such as “game set match do the Cabbage Patch,” “slap your dad, call him brad” and “this ish tennis,” into their interviews.

Check out the fun videos here

Play