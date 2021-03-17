Reigning world champion PV Sindhu made an impressive start at the All England Badminton Championships along with promising doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the Super 1000 event got underway after hours of delay due to Covid-19 retesting.

However, compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap suffered early exits after losing their respective opening round men’s singles matches on Wednesday.

Some members of the Indian contingent, along with others who had reportedly returned positive tests, were among those retested overnight as the Badminton World Federation pushed the start of the tournament to afternoon local time by which time everyone concerned received the all-clear.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu came through a good test, showing good court coverage and controlling the shuttle well for large parts. She dished out a disciplined performance to outwit world No 32 Soniia Cheah of Malaysia 21-11, 21-17 in 38 minutes.

It was a fairly even start to the match but Sindhu took control as the opening game progressed. From 7-7 at one point, Sindhu closed it out 21-11.

Much like the opening game, Cheah made a good start to the second. From 8-8, the Malaysian went into a 10-8 lead. But Sindhu came back with a couple of strong points before an error from Cheah gave the Indian an 11-10 lead at the interval.

Just when it seemed Sindhu will close the match out comfortably, Cheah fought back from 14-17 down to make it 17-17. But the Indian upped the intensity again with a series of good points to have three match points and convert the first.

The fifth-seeded Indian will face Denmark’s Line Christophersen next ahead of a potential quarter-final against former world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi.

The Indian women’s duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksaira and Chirag progressed to the second round with straight-game wins.

Earlier, Ashwini and Sikki got the better of Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-14 21-12 in 30 minutes, while the sixth seeded Satwik and Chirag took 19 minutes to see off England’s Nikhar Garg and India’s Aniruddha Mayekar 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided contest.

Ashwini and Sikki will face sixth seeded Bulgarian sisters Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva next, while Satwik and Chirag will meet the formidable Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who had defeated the Indian duo on way to their title win at the Swiss Open earlier this month.

The shock of the day from Srikanth in the men’s singles. Seeded eight, Srikanth lost to Ireland’s unseeded player Nguyen Nhat 11-21, 21-15, 12-21. His match lasted exactly an hour as the player from Ireland came back strongly after losing the second game against the Indian. Nguyen was a late addition to the draw to replace experience Indonesian shuttler Tommy Sugiarto. But the world No 57 pulled off one of the results of the opening day.

Elsewhere, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap put up a brave fight before going down to top-seeded Japanese Kento Momota 13-21 2-22 in 42 minutes. World No 1 Momota made a winning return to the BWF tour after being sidelined due to an accident in January 2020.

The opening game saw Momota start and finish with a flurry of points while Kashyap battled it out in the middle phase. The second game to saw Kashyap fight back repeatedly, the Indian even saving three match points to take the game into extra points. But Momota steadied himself for a solid if unspectacular comeback to the international circuit.

In other results, Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi ended the campaign of Indian men’s combo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila with a 21-13 21-12 win, while the women’s duo of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram also bowed out after losing 10-21 15-21 to Denmark’s Alexandra Boje and Mette Poulsen.

(With PTI inputs)