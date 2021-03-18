For the second time in the span of a few days, a newcomer for the Indian men’s team in international cricket announced his arrival in style. Following Ishan Kishan’s debut fifty, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a half century in his first outing when he took on England in the fourth T20 International against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball 57 to top score for India, who finished on 185/8. He debuted in the second T20I but did not bat in that match. He did not play in the third game.

India did not have a big partnership but quickfire knocks from Shreyas Iyer (37 off 18 balls) and Rishabh Pant (30 off 23) took the hosts to their highest total of the series.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl.

India made two changes with Ishan Kishan, who is suffering from a groin strain, making way for Suryakumar and Rahul Chahar coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal. England were fielding the same playing XI from the previous match.

Suryakumar hit Archer for a six in the first ball he faced in international cricket, picked up the gaps and found the boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving, though the England bowlers were by no means wayward. The Mumbai batter reached his fifty from just 28 deliveries, with a four off Rashid in the 12th over.

Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan’s catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire. A part of the ball seemed to have touched the ground but the TV umpire did not overturn the on-field umpire’s decision due to apparent lack of conclusive proof.

Here are reactions to Suryakumar’s innings and the dismissal:

Suryakumar Yadav, facing his first delivery in international cricket against Jofra Archer... 🤯🔥



How do you describe this shot?#INDvENG https://t.co/iJeii32kKR pic.twitter.com/2GmWiRx47d — The Field (@thefield_in) March 18, 2021

SKY is the Limit. SKY is limitless.



That’s it...that’s the tweet 🤟🙌 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2021

Sky baby sky!! 💪🏾✌🏾 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 18, 2021

This is easily one of India's very best batting first efforts in limited overs cricket, thanks to SKY and Iyer. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) March 18, 2021

The SKY was lit today! 🔥

Announced his arrival in International cricket with a bang! 🙌🏻@surya_14kumar #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dGP9xxws8A — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 18, 2021

I don’t want to get lost in the negativity of that mare of a call. A huge congratulations to SKY on his batting debut. I smiled the whole way through. He played some amazing shots. Especially the audacity of his last six. Brilliant. Can’t wait to see him again. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 18, 2021

SKY has proved his worth today to everyone. Welcome King 👑. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) March 18, 2021

This SKY is LIT ... And he’s gotten here with pure grit, courage and tremendous hard work. Well played @surya_14kumar - You’re a fabulous story of belief and faith in one’s own ability - And this is just the beginning 🙌🏻🤞🏻 Shine On budd #IndvEng — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav waited for years to this moment, batting for Team India and when he batted for the first time - scored fifty from just 28 balls including 6 fours and 2 sixes. What a knock, SKY. pic.twitter.com/7ezWQdlMe6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2021

Gone are the days when debutants needed time to settle in international cricket. This is the #NextGen. They are fearless #IndvEng. Ishan Kishan in 2nd T20 and today a smashing innings from Suryakumar. Brilliant stroke play from both @BCCI 🙌🏻👏🏻 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar.. evidence on screen looked pretty conclusive that ball touched the ground. NOTOUT in my honest opinion,soft signal may be? never the less excellent knock to kick-off intl career..making a solid statement.. especially after getting dropped after the debut game #INDvENG — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) March 18, 2021

To understand how good are Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, try this fact: they are the only 2 India BATSMEN to get T20I Cap in last 3 years. It is very difficult to get into Indian side as a batsman. You have to be really good. #IndvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 23 (8) against Adil Rashid today. His record against high pace in the IPL is outstanding, but he matches it with intent (and execution) against spin. He should be India's No.4, or No.3, for the World Cup. #INDvENG — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 18, 2021

Not getting to bat on debut and then getting a big one in the next match played. Before Surya Kumar Yadav, the last Indian batsman I remember doing that was Yuvraj in Nairobi in 2000! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 18, 2021

Playing XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

(With PTI inputs)