For the second time in the span of a few days, a newcomer for the Indian men’s team in international cricket announced his arrival in style. Following Ishan Kishan’s debut fifty, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a half century in his first outing when he took on England in the fourth T20 International against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball 57 to top score for India, who finished on 185/8. He debuted in the second T20I but did not bat in that match. He did not play in the third game.
India did not have a big partnership but quickfire knocks from Shreyas Iyer (37 off 18 balls) and Rishabh Pant (30 off 23) took the hosts to their highest total of the series.
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl.
India made two changes with Ishan Kishan, who is suffering from a groin strain, making way for Suryakumar and Rahul Chahar coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal. England were fielding the same playing XI from the previous match.
Suryakumar hit Archer for a six in the first ball he faced in international cricket, picked up the gaps and found the boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving, though the England bowlers were by no means wayward. The Mumbai batter reached his fifty from just 28 deliveries, with a four off Rashid in the 12th over.
Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan’s catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire. A part of the ball seemed to have touched the ground but the TV umpire did not overturn the on-field umpire’s decision due to apparent lack of conclusive proof.
Playing XIs:
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar.
England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
(With PTI inputs)