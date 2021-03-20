World No 1 Novak Djokovic said Friday he won’t be playing at the ATP Miami Open, joining fellow Grand Slam legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in skipping next week’s event. This will be the first ATP Masters 1000 event without a single member of the Big Three since the Paris Masters in 2004.

The 33-year-old Serbian star said he wants to spend more time with his family amid the restrictions due to coronavirus.

“Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that this year I won’t travel to Miami to compete,” Djokovic tweeted Friday.

Djokovic, a six-time Miami champion, cited the global travel issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and his desire to balance events and family life.

“I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” he said. “With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year!”

Djokovic won his 18th Grand Slam singles crown and ninth Australian Open singles title last month.

That puts him third on the all-time men’s list behind the 20 Slam titles owned by Swiss star Federer and Spaniard Nadal, who will try to defend his French Open title in the next Slam showdown on the red clay of Roland Garros.

Federer won the most recent Miami Open title in 2019, his fourth career trophy at the event, with the tournament being called off last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. He wanted to work on his fitness ahead of the other majors later this season.

Nadal has been under the injury cloud and has not played since being ousted from last month’s Australian Open quarter-finals by Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“Sad to announce that I won’t be playing in Miami, a city that I love,” Nadal tweeted earlier this month. “I need to fully recover and get ready for the clay court season in Europe.”

Nadal seeks a fifth consecutive French Open title and 14th career crown at Roland Garros. He has never won the Miami crown, dropping five finals.

With AFP Inputs