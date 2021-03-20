India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra stunned the top-seeded Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon in the mixed doubles final of the Asian Olympic Qualification event in Doha on Saturday to clinch a quota spot for Tokyo 2020.

The Indian paddlers, ranked 18 in the world, trailed by two games at the start of the final but turned it around in sensational style to clinch the match 4-2.

With just one mixed doubles quota place available at this event and in all likelihood their final shot to reach the Olympic Games, Sharath and Batra produced a stirring come back to win 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11, 11-8.

📸 The winning moments for Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra as they clinched a mixed doubles quota for the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/xn9xSB0vjm — The Field (@thefield_in) March 20, 2021

Game-by-game recap: First game: After a close start at 4-4, the Koreans went to 10-4 as points on serve deserted the Indians. They fought back to make it 8-10 but KOR clinched the game. Second game: It was more of the same in the second game as points on serve proved hard to come by for the Indians who actually led at 6-5. From there, the Koreans won six straight points. Third game: With six straight points, Indians opened up a 9-2 lead. Then converted a game point at 10-5 to start their fightback. Fourth game: It was another close start at 3-3. With both teams winning more points on their opponents serve, India lead 7-3. Koreans closed the gap to make it 5-7. Then India had five game points at 10-5 and needed their second opportunity to level things up. Fifth game: The most thrilling of all the games saw the Indians go into a 7-3 lead. The Koreans fought back to make it 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9. But at the crucial point, it was the Koreans who had game points at 10-9 and then 11-10, both of which were saved. With their first game point, the Indians moved into a 3-2 lead. Sixth game: The Koreans started strong to open up a 4-2 lead, then 8-4. But from 4-8 down, the Indians went on a spree of seven straight points to clinch the match and the Olympic quota.

The Indians had overcome Singapore’s Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the semifinals on Friday.

Th Final against the Korea pair was a repeat of their pre-quarterfinal clash from the 2018 Asian Games where Sharath and Batra had defeated this very pair on their way to a historic bronze medal.

Earlier in the event, the four Indian paddlers in contention — Sharath, Batra, G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee — earned themselves singles qualification at the Tokyo Olympics as well. While Sathiyan and Sutirtha emerged winners in their respective categories of the South Asian Group for their assured quota spots, Sharath and Batra sealed Tokyo berths by virtue of being the highest-ranked second-placed players. Their quotas are set to be confirmed once the ranking list for April is issued.