Yashaswini Singh Deswal dominated the field ahead of Manu Bhaker as the Indians won the gold and silver medal respectively in the women’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Saturday.

India now have won three medals on the second day of the World Cup.

Deswal shot 238.8 to comfortably finish on top of the podium in the eight-shooter final while Bhaker scored 236.7. Viktoria Chaika of Belarus bagged the bronze medal with 215.9 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The other Indian in the final, Shri Nivetha, started well but eventually finished in the fourth place with 193.5.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Deswal also topped the qualifications with a score of 579, her sequence of scores reading 99 96 97 97 98 92.

Bhaker, 19, shot a total of 577 for second place (94 95 97 95 98 98), while Nivetha shot 574 to be placed fourth (97 96 94 94 97 97) in the qualifications.

Both Deswal and Bhaker are Tokyo Olympics quota holders.

Earlier, World No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar opened India’s medals tally with a bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle.