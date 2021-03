Two more Indian shooters tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of athletes contracting the virus to six at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, PTI reported on Sunday.

Sports Authority of India on Saturday expressed concerns after it emerged that protocols are not being adhered to during the ISSF World Cup in Delhi with some international shooters breaching the bio-bubble by venturing out into the city, PTI reported.

As per the guidelines, the shooters have been sent into isolation. On Saturday morning three shooters, including two from the Indian pistol men’s team had tested positive, the report added.

In all, six shooters have already tested positive for the virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament, which started at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday. Countries have been allowed to field their MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) shooters in place of the ones ruled out from the main teams owing to contracting the virus.

A senior office-bearer of the National Rifle Association of India told PTI that the federation has initiated an inquiry and “stringent action will be recommended” against any Indian shooter found to be in breach of the bio-bubble.

As far as the international shooters are concerned, the matter has been reported to the ISSF technical director for further action, the official said.

“We will submit a report to SAI after the conclusion of the inquiry and they will take take it from there. It has been repeatedly made clear to everyone that no flouting of guidelines will be tolerated, but it is unfortunate to learn that it has still taken place,” the official is quoted as saying.

Earlier, SAI had asked the NRAI to submit a report on the bio-bubble breach and flouting of guidelines.

“Sports Authority of India has been made aware that during the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi the Standard Operating Procedures are not being adhered to at the Games hotel and also some international players have ventured out to public places in the city, thereby breaching the bio bubble,” SAI wrote in a statement.

“SAI has written to the National Rifle Association of India and asked the federation to submit a report on the same,” the nodal sports body added in its statement.

The NRAI, shooting’s governing body in the country, is also the tournament’s local organising committee.

The shooters, who tested positive, are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters as well as their other teammates were also isolated after undergoing Covid tests. The results of the roommates and other team members, though, have returned negative.

On Thursday, a top international shooter returned positive for Covid-19, following which he was sent to a hospital. The shooter was first tested at the airport and then again on Thursday. He is asymptomatic and the shooter has never visited the range, as per the PTI report.

A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.

As per ISSF guidelines, no spectator is allowed inside the range during the tournament, which carries ranking points.

