India’s pistol shooters continued their consistently stellar run to claim the gold medals in both the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol team events on the third competition day of the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier, India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar combined to win the silver medal in the men’s team air rifle event while the women’s team finished fourth.

First, the trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women’s team 10m air pistol event. Then, the team of Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi replicated this in the men’s event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Deswal won the individual gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event while Bhaker had won silver. In the men’s individual 10m air pistol final, Chaudhary and Verma claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Indian women shot 16 in the gold medal round to finish way ahead of Poland’s Julita Borek, Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska and Agnieszka Korejwo, who managed 8

The home team topped the second qualification with a total score of 576 while the Polish women shot 567. In the first qualification, the Indians aggregated 1731 following scores of 290, 287, 288, 287, 293 and 287 over six series. Poland’s sequence of scores read 286, 283, 286, 286, 286 and 287 for a total of 1701.

In the men’s final, India beat Vietnam, represented by Dinh Thanh Nguyen, Quoc Cuong Tran and Xuan Chuyen Phan, 17-11 in the final.

Chaudhary and Co led the qualification part two with a total score of 579 while the Vietnamese managed 565. The Indian men aggregated 1750 in the first qualification while Vietnam scored 1708.

In men’s air rifle, the Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round to finish behind the winning team of Lucas Kozeniesky, William Shaner and Timothy Sherry of the United States. The US team shot 16.

In the women’s air rifle event, the Indian team of Nisha Kanwar, Shriyanka Shadangi and Apurvi Chandela finished fourth with a score of 623.7 as Poland won the bronze medal with 624.1. USA claimed gold in the women’s air rifle event with a total of 627.3 and the silver went to Denmark for shooting 625.9.

The Indian team qualified second in the race for the gold medal round after shooting 623.4 in the second qualification series behind USA’s 625.1.

South Korea (621.2), represented by Taeyun Nam, Byounggil Choo and Jae Seung Chung and Iran’s Pourya Norouziyan, Hossein Bagheri and Amir Mohammad Nekounam (620.1) played the bronze medal match, with the former finishing third on the podium after the Kenyans did not start.

Earlier, in the first qualification, the Indian trio topped the chart with an aggregate score of 1885.9 ahead of the USA’s 1880.8, Korea’s 1880.3 and Iran’s 1869.7.

