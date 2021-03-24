Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who is Tokyo Olympics quota holder, claimed the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, consolidating the India’s top position in the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Bhopal shot 462.5 to beat Hungary veteran Istvan Peni (461.6) and Denmark’s Steffen Olsen (450.9) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

After an impressive start following which he led for a while, Tomar slipped in the standings but fought back strongly with a 10.4, 10.5 and 10.3 in the standing elimination stage. He led the eight-man final at the end of the kneeling position with 155.0 and was in second place after prone with 310.5, behind Olsen (311.4) and ahead of Peni (309.9).

Of the other Indians in the final, veteran and fellow Olympic quota holder Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth while Niraj Kumar was eighth.

Earlier in the qualification, Tomar shot 1165 to finish fifth while Rajput had topped the charts with a a score of 1172 while Niraj Kumar bagged the eighth and final qualifying spot, piping legend Peter Sidi of Hungary when he too finished with 1165.

Tomar had won the bronze medal in the 50 metre rifle 3 positions event at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships to secure a quota place for India at the Olympics.

This comes three days after Tomar combined with Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar to win the silver medal in the men’s team air rifle event.